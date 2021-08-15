REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing active cases up to 1,043.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 106, or 8.8 per 100,000 people.

New cases are located in the Far North West (five), Far North Central (four), Far North East (two), North West (13), North Central (15), North East (10), Saskatoon (37), Central West (two), Central East (six), Regina (seven), South West (eight), South Central (10) and South East (eight.) zones. Sixteen new cases are pending residence details.

Seventy-four Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 10 in the ICU.

Fifty-eight more recoveries were reported Sunday.

Saskatchewan health care workers administered 2,562 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

No new deaths were reported Sunday. Saskatchewan has recorded 586 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.