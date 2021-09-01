REGINA -- Saskatchewan confirmed 321 new COIVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with four deaths.

Two deaths were reported in the Regina zone, while the other two were confirmed in the Far North Central and North East zones. A total of 607 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died.

The province now sits at 2,372 active cases, following 149 new recoveries.

New cases are located in the Far North West (13), Far North Central (four), Far North East (69), North West (nine), North Central (38), North East (seven), Saskatoon (95), Central West (five), Central East (six), Regina (19), South West (three), South Central (two) and South East (11) zones. Another 40 cases are pending residence information.

The province said 254, or 79 per cent of new cases were in people that were not vaccinated. Another 17 cases were in partially vaccinated people and 50 were in those fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 263, or 21.8 per 100,000.

There are 134 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 30 patients in intensive care.

The province said approximately two-fifths, or 35.5 per cent, of new cases are in the 20-39 age group.

Health care workers have administered 1,478,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 695,823 residents fully vaccinated.

The government said a total of 12,456 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 9,692 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,121 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 2,090 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 471 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).