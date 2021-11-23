Sask. adds 69 new COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan government confirmed 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with two more deaths.

The two fatalities push the provincial death toll to 914, while the new cases and 50 recoveries bump the active case count up to 1,014.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 103. There were 1,435 tests processed.

There are 149 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 34 in the ICU. Of the 149 patients, 102 – or 68.5 per cent – are not fully vaccinated. There are seven COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan in Ontario ICUs.

The new cases are in the Far North West (two), Far North East (one), North West (one), North Central (seven), Saskatoon (13), Central West (one), Central East (13), Regina (six), South Central (two) and South East (13) zones. Ten new cases have pending residence information.

Of the 69 new cases, 20 are in unvaccinated children under 12, who became eligible for the vaccine on Tuesday, while 34 are in unvaccinated residents who were previously eligible for the shot. Fifteen are in people who have both shots.

The province said 479 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given, including 103 first doses and 376 second.

To date, 828,676 Saskatchewan residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The province said 87 per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose and 81 per cent of those eligible are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.