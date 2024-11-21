Sask. agricultural equipment manufacturer fined $100,000 for worker injury

A Saskatchewan agricultural equipment manufacturer is facing a $100,000 fine after a worker was injured in the workplace.

Rite Way Manufacturing Ltd. pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court on Nov. 12 to one violation of occupational health and safety regulations, according to a news release from the province published Thursday.

Three other charges were withdrawn.

The violation concerned subsection 13-3 (1), which outlines an employer ensuring lifting devices, including rigging, are designed, installed and maintained to safely perform their functions.

The incident itself took place on Jan. 2, 2023 in Regina, when a worker was seriously injured when they were struck by a suspended piece of metal.

The company was fined $71,428.57 with a surcharge of $28,571.43 – totalling $100,000.

Rite Way Manufacturing constructs farm equipment, including rock pickers, harrows and rollers.

The company boasts two locations. Its main manufacturing plant is located in Imperial, Sask. and its head office is in Regina – where research, development and some production takes place.