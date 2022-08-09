Sask. Amber Alert suspect Benjamin Moore has history of sexual offences with children: RCMP

The suspect at the centre of a Saskatchewan Amber Alert has a history of sexual offences, RCMP confirmed during a press conference.

Speaking Tuesday, RCMP said 50-year-old Benjamin Martin Moore of Eastend, Sask. has a history of sexual offences against children and vulnerable persons, and has been convicted of sexual interference and possession of child pornography.

An Amber Alert was issued for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts at the request of Shaunavon RCMP at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Monday.

The children are believed to be in danger in the presence of Moore. Police said the children’s mother, 45-year-old Leah Potts, is Moore’s common law partner and is believed to be travelling with them.

Shaunavon RCMP was asked to assist the Ministry of Social Services with an investigation into allegations surrounding Moore. Before police could question him, Moore, the two children and their mother had vacated their residence, RCMP said.

The ministry then sought an apprehension order for the children, resulting in the Amber Alert being issued.

RCMP said Moore failed to report a change of main or secondary residence to the registration centre, as required by the sex offender information registry act.

As a result, Moore has been charged and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

They may be travelling in a 2015 dark blue Chevy Equinox, Alberta license plate CGC2492.

RCMP said it is working to extend the alert into South Dakota, as evidence suggests that’s where they may currently be.

Following the alert, RCMP said an individual reported an incident involving Moore to police.

“We are encouraging anyone else who may have been a victim of Benjamin Moore to file a report with the police,” Chief Superintendent Tyler Bates of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s South District said during the press conference.

“We take these matters seriously and we want to ensure survivors are supported.”

This is a breaking news update. More details to come...