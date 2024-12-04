Sask. auditor says high social housing vacancy rates in Regina need to be addressed
Saskatchewan’s auditor says Regina had nearly 18 per cent of all social housing vacancies in the province at one point in 2024.
According to Auditor Tara Clemett’s report released on Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation had 534 vacant social housing units across the province, but Regina in particular accounted for 17.8 per cent of them in May of 2024.
Clemett says that indicates improved plans are needed for social housing in Regina to address high rates.
“Over the past several years, Regina not only had the most vacancies, but also the highest vacancy rate in corporation-owned units,” Clemett said in her report.
According to Clemett, in 2020, Regina’s vacancy rates among corporation-owned units was 18.1 per cent. That followed increases to 23.2 per cent and 24.9 per cent the next two years before dropping to 21.8 per cent and 16.2 per cent in 2023 and 2024.
“Through its Social Housing Program, the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation aims to provide safe, adequate rental housing and subsidize rents based on financial need. The Corporation owned about 3,000 social housing units in Regina as of June 2024, and the Regina Housing Authority managed these units,” the report outlined.
In Tuesday’s report, Clemett made eight recommendations in total.
“The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation does not regularly assess how long Social Housing Program applicants wait or why, or types of units requested (e.g., number of bedrooms needed). It also does not sufficiently track and analyze its vacant units (e.g., types and duration of units under repair) or trends in demand to determine where to focus repairs,” the report outlined.
“Doing so might help the corporation identify changes needed to its housing portfolio and inform plans to get chronically vacant units back into service.”
Other recommendations made my Clemett included:
- Complete its forecast of long-term social housing needs in Regina to sufficiently identify gaps
- Identify and respond to possibly over-housed social housing tenants in Regina (i.e., tenants living in units too large for their needs)
- Enhance its operational reviews of the Regina Housing Authority
- Report progress on improving building conditions of social housing units in Regina
The full report can be found here.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING UnitedHealthcare CEO shot in Manhattan, gunman flees on e-bike, officials say
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed Wednesday morning in what investigators suspect was a targeted shooting outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference.
2 Quebec men top BOLO program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.
Warm, wet winter expected in much of Canada, say forecasters
Federal forecasters expect a warmer-than-normal winter in most of Canada, with more precipitation than usual in parts of the country.
Sweden and Finland want citizens to be prepared for war. Should Canada do the same?
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches its third year, nearby Nordic countries like Sweden and Finland are preparing their citizens to survive during a military conflict. Should Canada be doing the same?
$80-million jackpot: 2 winning tickets sold in Canada
There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced. The prize will be split between two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta, respectively.
Watch a woman try to grab a soldier's gun amid turmoil in South Korea
Dramatic video shows a woman grappling with an armed solider outside the South Korean parliament in Seoul on Wednesday.
Poilievre offers two hours of House time Monday for Freeland to present fall economic statement
In absence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister confirming a date to present a fall economic statement, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is offering to give up two hours of scheduled opposition time next Monday to 'tell us how much she's lost control of the nation's finances.'
Dollarama buys land for Calgary warehouse, targets 2,200 Canadian stores by 2034
A new Dollarama distribution centre and a lot more of the chain's stores are headed for Canada over the next decade.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just way better': Saskatchewan hockey prospects welcome NCAA eligibility change
A major shift in the hockey world means players can suit up in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) without sacrificing their eligibility to compete in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).
-
Saskatchewan maintains dismal status as leader in spread of HIV, with no provincial strategy in place
Advocates for Saskatchewan’s HIV-positive residents are calling for a provincial strategy to support those living with the virus, and to help stop its spread.
-
'That's way, way inappropriate': Saskatoon city councillor raises issue with democratic process, clerk apologizes
Before Saskatoon city council unanimously approved the budget, a fiery discussion about the democratic process dominated chambers.
Winnipeg
-
The Forks offering partial parking ticket forgiveness in exchange for river trail help
Have an outstanding parking ticket from The Forks? You might be able to save a little money.
-
Manitobans being warned of snow squalls, blowing snow
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning Manitobans to be prepared for blowing snow and snow squalls on Wednesday.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.
Edmonton
-
Suspects in West Edmonton Mall, lounge shootings among Canada's most wanted
Edmonton police on Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted across the country for his alleged role in the 2023 shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
-
Alberta expanding literacy, numeracy screening to Kindergarten students
The Alberta government is expanding access to early literacy and numeracy screening to kindergarten students in January.
-
3 bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law
A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.
Calgary
-
Dollarama buys land for Calgary warehouse, targets 2,200 Canadian stores by 2034
A new Dollarama distribution centre and a lot more of the chain's stores are headed for Canada over the next decade.
-
3 bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law
A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.
-
Edgemont School closed due to flooding
There will be no classes again for students at Edgemont School in northwest Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge charities worry Canada Post strike is impacting donations
The Canada Post strike has come at a difficult time of year for most Canadians, but for Lethbridge charities it's the worst-case scenario.
-
Residents debate Grassy Mountain coal mining project applications at public hearing
Residents in favour and against coal mining in the Eastern Slopes had the chance to have their voices heard as a public hearing for three applications by Northback got underway in Pincher Creek Tuesday.
-
Hurricanes add Yager, Unger in blockbuster deal with Warriors
The Lethbridge Hurricanes received forward Brayden Yager and goalie Jackson Unger from the Moose Jaw Warriors in an 11-asset blockbuster trade on Monday.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Toronto under winter weather travel advisory
Toronto could see the first taste of winter weather this morning as a low-pressure system brings snow to the city.
-
5 individuals wanted for GTA-area murders added to Canada’s most-wanted fugitives list
Five individuals being sought by police in the GTA have been added to a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
-
YRP release surveillance video of Markham shooting as they seek suspect
New video released by York Regional Police shows the moment a gunman in a vehicle opened fire on a man in Markham before driving away.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa's chief medical officer Dr. Vera Etches to become head of CHEO
Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has been appointed as the president and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY 10 cm of snow in the forecast, OPP urging drivers to drive safely in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Cold temperatures and snow amounting to 10 centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect and police are asking people to drive safely.
-
Woman critically injured in Mooney's Bay shooting, paramedics say
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive, near Heron Road, at approximately 10:30 Tuesday night.
Montreal
-
2 Quebec men top BOLO program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
-
Quebec updates list of 'designated' English speaking, multilingual health centres
Quebec has updated its official list of English speaking and multilingual health centres.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster schools offline as district investigates 'cyber security incident'
CTV News has learned hackers have targeted New Westminster Schools, forcing the district to shut down its networks.
-
Environment Canada warns fog causing near-zero visibility in southwest B.C.
Environment Canada is warning travellers that dense fog is creating near-zero visibility in parts of southwestern British Columbia on Wednesday.
-
Bait package initiative ramped up in New Westminster ahead of the festive season
Thieves in New Westminster, B.C., are being warned to stay clear of people’s porches this Christmas, or they might end up with more than they bargained for.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada warns fog causing near-zero visibility in southwest B.C.
Environment Canada is warning travellers that dense fog is creating near-zero visibility in parts of southwestern British Columbia on Wednesday.
-
Longest continually run Chinese business in North America gets a new owner, preserving bragging rights
In the oldest Chinatown in the entire country sits Loy Sing, a business that holds the title of longest continually run Chinese business in North America. It has now been in operation for 136 years and counting.
-
B.C. friends write and deliver letters from Santa during postal strike
When Tina Marsh realized the postal strike was encroaching on Christmas, she grew increasingly concerned about the kids in her neighbourhood.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
London
-
Two people sent to hospital, cats rescued from London house fire
Crews were called to the scene in the area of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street around 9:15 a.m.
-
'Every year it astounds me': Decade long food drive closes 2024 on high note
Volunteers spent Tuesday unloading truckloads of food from this year’s CKNX Relief Food Drive. It’s the tenth year for the ever-important food and fund raiser.
-
Snow squall watch and blowing snow advisory in effect
Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for the London region Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Three youths fall through ice at Cambridge pond
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public plea after three youths fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.
-
Fur flies at annual Kitchener Rangers’ teddy bear toss
It was an intense matchup at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium as the Kitchener Rangers took on the Brantford Bulldogs for the annual teddy bear toss game.
Northern Ontario
-
$80-million jackpot: 2 winning tickets sold in Canada
There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced. The prize will be split between two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta, respectively.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.
-
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weather: Province-by-province of what to expect for snow, rain, and wind Thursday
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
-
De-designated encampment site now vacant, municipality says
More than a month after the University Avenue green space in Halifax was de-designated as an encampment site, it is now empty.
-
N.S. RCMP officer facing additional sexual assault charges
A suspended Nova Scotia RCMP officer facing sexual misconduct charges has been separately charged with another alleged sexual assault from five years ago.
N.L.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.