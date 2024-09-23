Sask. based Snowbirds featured on new RCAF commemorative coin

In celebration of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) marking its 100th anniversary, the Royal Canadian Mint has showcased a commemorative silver coin featuring the Saskatchewan-based Snowbirds.

The formal creation of the RCAF on April 1, 1924, equipped Canada with a permanent full-time air force. The RCAF has spent much of 2024 celebrating a century of peace-keeping and wartime operations across the globe.

The $2 coin was officially unveiled in a ceremony at 17 Wing Winnipeg on Sept. 18 and began circulating the same day.

The coin features eight aircraft utilized by the RCAF over its century of service.

They include the Finch Mk. 5, F-86 Sabre, the CF-100 Mk. 5, the CC-115 Buffalo, CF-188 Hornet, CH-146 Griffon helicopter and the CT-114 Tutor of Snowbirds fame.

The inner core of the coin is emblazed with the RCAF roundel above a CC-130 Hercules Model H – an air transport that’s been in service for over six decades with the air force.

The obverse side of the coin features an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III.

"The Royal Canadian Air Forces belongs to all Canadians and in our centennial year, we are pleased to partner with the Royal Canadian Mint to showcase some of the aircraft that have contributed to training and security at home and around the world," Lieutenant General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, said in the release.

"As Canadians go about their day, they will soon carry with them a reminder of the iconic aircraft that have carried our aviators past and present over the last century. Like a new coin, the future of Your Air Force is bright."

The 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, more popularly known as The Snowbirds, was officially activated in 1978. However, the squadron did take part in formation aerobatics as early as 1954.

431 Squadron traces its roots as far back as 1942 when it took part in bombing and minelaying operations during the Second World War.

The team has had a busy year of public displays in celebration of the RCAF’s 100 anniversary with shows scheduled until Oct. 6.