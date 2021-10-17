Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients

REGINA -

Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.

There are 333 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including the 84 in ICU. The province said 251, or 75.4 per cent, of the hospitalized individuals are not fully vaccinated.

Five more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, in addition to 320 new cases.

Active cases in the province sit at 3,967, following 645 recoveries reported Sunday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 340 or 28.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

One in five, or 20.7 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (five), Far North East (five), North West (43), North Central (20), North East (seven), Saskatoon (69), Central West (nine), Central East (38), Regina (64), South West (five), South Central (10) and South East (29) zones and 16 new cases have pending residence details.

Saskatchewan health care workers administered 3,798 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 2,396 more people becoming fully vaccinated.