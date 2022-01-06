Sask. breaks records with 913 new COVID-19 cases, 5,235 active cases

Saskatchewan reported record-breaking active and new COVID-19 case counts on Thursday with 913 new cases and 5,235 active cases.

The province’s previous record for new daily cases was 735, reported on Dec. 31. The previous active case record was 4,864, reported on Sept. 26.

There were 11 new cases of the Omicron variant reported – for a total of 253 confirmed cases in the province to date. There are an additional 2,245 probable cases of Omicron that were identified by screening.

There was one death reported Thursday, a person between 60 and 79 years old.

One-hundred Saskatchewan residents are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 12 people in intensive care. Exactly half of the patients in hospital were not fully vaccinated.

One-hundred and forty new recoveries were reported.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (six), Far North East (three), North West (24), North Central (14), North East (14), Saskatoon (432), Central West (14), Central East (47), Regina (198), South West (18), South Central (27) and South East (50) zones and 66 new cases have pending residence details. Seventeen Saskatchewan residents tested positive out-of-province were added to the final count.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 597, or 49.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

There were 2,172 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered.