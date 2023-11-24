Sask. cabinet minister flying to France for nuclear conference

Dustin Duncan, Saskatchewan's minister for Crown investments, will be heading to France to represent Saskatchewan at the World Nuclear Exhibition from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

During that time, the government says he will highlight Saskatchewan’s nuclear capabilities and opportunities, participate in a panel with ministers from Ontario and New Brunswick, as well as meet with different countries and companies.

"Saskatchewan is a world-leading uranium producer - we have what the world needs for fueling a global reactor fleet today and into the future," Duncan said in a news release.

Duncan will meet with the government of Poland, and representatives from Orlen Synthos Green Energy, and Orano Group, a French company which owns Orano Canada, a uranium producer headquartered in Saskatoon.

"On behalf of our province, I look forward to meeting decision makers, industry leaders and experts to learn and explore future collaboration opportunities on nuclear development, exports and investment," Duncan said.

The exhibition will host more than 700 global leaders to discuss projects, energy models, and potential nuclear applications, the release said

“For generations, Saskatchewan has been a keystone of Canada’s global leadership on nuclear energy and technology, providing fuel, research and development, and a highly skilled workforce,” Canadian Nuclear Association President and CEO John Gorman said.

Duncan's trip will overlap with Premier Scott Moe's planned trip to a global climate conference in Dubai where the province spent $765,000 to reserve event space.