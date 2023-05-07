Sask. cheer team captures 4th place finish at All-Star World Championships

A Saskatchewan cheer team made history over the weekend, becoming the youngest Saskatchewan team to make it to the finals of the All-Star World Championships for cheer-leading and dance.

The Supernovas, a U12 team from Infinity Athletics in Moose Jaw, made a splash at the annual cheer and dance championship in Orlando, Florida after they finished in fourth place in the Youth XSmall Level 3 category.

The team battled all the way to the final eight on Sunday, putting up impressive performances along the way, according to Melissa Marzolf, co-owner of Infinity Athletics.

“They were glowing up on that stage,” she told CTV News.

“Tears of joy flowed from athletes, coaches and parents as they came off.”

In their final two performances, the Supernovas put up “zero runs,” meaning no deductions from the judges.

The team scored 93.3 out of 100 on their final effort.

Just .60 away from a third place finish, according to Marzolf.