Sask. Cheerleaders make history after winning world title

History has been made by Rebels Cheerleading Athletics after they finished in first place at the Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, FL Monday.

Smoke, the International Open All-Girl Level Five team beat out 26 groups from around the world to claim the title at the World Championship of All Star Cheerleading.

They were in first place after Saturday’s semi-finals. Only the top eight teams advances to the finals. Already then had they made history, as no other Saskatchewan team has made it to the final round at the prestigious competition.

Other local teams hit the world stage this weekend, including Regina’s Boss Athletics. Their Open Level Five team, Lady Luxe, ended up in 9th place. Their dance team, Desire, finished fourth.

The other Regina gym, 306 Elite, finished in the 16th spot in the International Open Level Six category.

In Saskatoon, Prairie Fire’s International Open Small Co-Ed Level Five team, Fever, finished 16th as well.