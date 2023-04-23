Sask. cheerleaders on track to defend world title

Team Smoke from Rebels Cheerleading Athletics in Regina is set to defend its title at the World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, FL.

They made history last year for being the first Saskatchewan team to win the prestigious event put on by the International All-Star Federation (IASF).

Smoke is heading into the final round after placing seventh out of 35 teams in the semi-finals on Saturday in the International Open – Level 5 (IO5) category. Smoke is set to hit the mat again on Monday.

Saskatoon’s Prairie Fire Cheerleading Fever finished in 15th place, and Lady Luxe from Regina’s Boss Athletics placed 21st in the same category, meaning they did not qualify for the final round.

Warman Ultimate Cheerleading Peridot also competed in the U18 - Level 5 category. They did not advance to the final round, finishing 11th out of 13 teams.

Two other Saskatchewan teams competed in The Dance Worlds this weekend, also put on by the IASF. Gridders Cheerleading Halftime from Yorkton was 35 out of 37 teams heading into finals on Sunday in the Open Pom category.

Team Desire from Boss Athletics placed eighth out of eight teams in Open Coed Pom. They also represented Team Canada in Freestyle Pom at the International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Championships that also took place in Orlando last week.