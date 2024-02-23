Sask. company fined $50,000 after worker knocked to ground by bull

A Saskatchewan company has been fined $50,000 after a worker was seriously injured when they were charged and knocked to the ground by a bull.

Holdstock Livestock Ltd. pleaded guilty in Weyburn Provincial court on Feb. 13, 2024, to one violation of the Occupation Health and Safety Regulations for the incident which occurred on April 7, 2022, according to a news release from the province.

The company was fined $35,714.29 with a surcharge of $14,285.71 for failing to provide and maintain the plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure the health, safety and welfare at work resulting in the serious injury of a worker.

One more charge was withdrawn, the release said.