REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. company fined $50,000 after worker knocked to ground by bull

    Government helping livestock producers
    Share

    A Saskatchewan company has been fined $50,000 after a worker was seriously injured when they were charged and knocked to the ground by a bull.

    Holdstock Livestock Ltd. pleaded guilty in Weyburn Provincial court on Feb. 13, 2024, to one violation of the Occupation Health and Safety Regulations for the incident which occurred on April 7, 2022, according to a news release from the province.

    The company was fined $35,714.29 with a surcharge of $14,285.71 for failing to provide and maintain the plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure the health, safety and welfare at work resulting in the serious injury of a worker.

    One more charge was withdrawn, the release said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News