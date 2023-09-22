Regina

    • Sask. company fined $56,000 for serious workplace injury

    A Saskatchewan company has been fined for an incident that left an employee seriously injured.

    The worker was "impacted by a printing press" in an incident near Moose Jaw, according to a news release from Saskatchewan's labour ministry.

    Ray Donn Toews Building Materials Ltd. recently pleaded guilty to one violation under Saskatchewan's workplace safety legislation, for failing to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including (making) arrangements for the use, handling, storage and transport of articles and substances in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers.

    The firm was fined $40,000 with a $16,000 surcharge.

    Two other charges were withdrawn, according to the ministry.

