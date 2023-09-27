Sask. company resurrecting Regina's old discount theatre

Fans of cheap movie nights can rejoice as a Saskatchewan company prepares to open up a new discount theatre in Regina in a matter of weeks.

According to a social media post by Moonlight Movies, the organization behind drive-in movies at Pilot Butte, “Moonlight Movies Cinemas” will take the place of the former home of Rainbow Cinemas at 3806 Albert St.

Daily showings will be $4.99 per person for all shows and ages, with Tuesday showings half price.

The theatre will open in October, although an exact date and list of movies is not yet set. There will be concession available as well.

Jason Longworth, co-owner of Moonlight Movies, said they have operated drive in movies in Saskatchewan for years, and decided it was time to go further.

“[We] have always wanted to do the movies full time, so when Rainbow left we decided to inquire,” he said.

“We are a small "mom and pop" type operation so at first will not be as polished as the previous operator. But we promise that if you are patient and support us we will keep upgrading and getting better,” the post read.

The Rainbow Cinemas held their last showings on Sept. 25, 2022.