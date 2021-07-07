REGINA -- Saskatchewan confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 40 recoveries and one death.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The death was a person in their 40s from the North West zone.

There are currently 319 cases considered active in Saskatchewan.

New cases are located in the Far North West (five), Far North East (three), North West (one), North Central (five), Saskatoon (six), Central West (three), Regina (13) and South West zones. Another seven cases are pending residence information.

Seven cases are designated as out-of-province residents and were removed from the count. One resident tested out-of-province was added to the total.

A total of 64 people are in hospital related to the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 31, or 2.6 per 100,000 population.

As of Wednesday, 12,231 variants of concern have been identified in Saskatchewan – up 19 from yesterday’s data.

No new lineage results were reported. Of the 7,515 variant cases confirmed through whole genome sequencing, 6,816 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 385 are Gamma (P.1), 304 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

VACCINES

The province reported an additional 13,719 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the total number of doses given to 1,247,253.

As of Wednesday’s data, 71 per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose, while 50 per cent are fully vaccinated.