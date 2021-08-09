The Saskatchewan government reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with 62 recoveries and no additional deaths.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (five), Far North Central (one), Far Northeast (one), Northwest (two), North Central (12), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (12), Central West (four), Central East (one), Regina (four), Southwest (three), South Central (one) and Southeast (three) zones. The location of two cases are pending residence information.

Of the 54 new cases, 16 are in the 19 and under age group; 19 are age 20 to 39; 13 are age 40 to 59; five are age 60 to 79 and one is age 80 and above.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 71, which is up from 52 one week ago.

There are 650 active cases across the province, a slight decrease from the 656 active cases counted on Sunday.

Active cases are in the Far Northwest (94), Far North Central (27), Far Northeast (44), Northwest (34), North Central (68), Northeast (13), Saskatoon (152), Central West (14), Central East (20), Regina (34), Southwest (31), South Central (22) and South East (77) zones.

There are 55 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. ICU admissions jumped from 11 to 14 overnight; people are receiving intensive care in the North Central (three), Regina (five) and Saskatoon (six) zones.

There were 1,122 COVID-19 tests processed on Sunday, according to the province.

VACCINATIONS

The government said health-care workers gave 1,197 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Sunday’s update. To date, 666,931 people in Saskatchewan have been fully vaccinated and 1,433,757 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The government said a total of 12,387 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 8,373 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,082 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 848 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 433 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).