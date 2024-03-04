Sask. country artist sets May release date for new album

A Saskatchewan-born country singer has plans to put out a new album this spring, describing it as “the breakup album I didn’t know I was writing.”

Tenille Arts, originally from Weyburn, posted online that her next album, titled “To Be Honest”, is set for release May 3.

Several of the tracks are already available on various music streaming platforms, including a duet with LeAnne Rimes titled “Jealous of Myself.”

“I owe you guys something real, and I owe myself something real,” Arts wrote in her announcement post. “I love you all and I cannot wait for you to hear these 14 songs.”

“To Be Honest” will be the 29-year-old’s fourth full-length album, and her first since 2021’s “Girl to Girl”, which was nominated for Country Album of the Year at the following year’s Juno Awards.