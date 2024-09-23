Sask. court hears arguments from province, UR Pride in pronoun law appeal
The Saskatchewan Government is in the province's highest court fighting to prevent a Court of King’s Bench judge from determining if its Parents' Bill of Rights actually violates the Charter.
In August 2023, the government announced a policy requiring students under 16 years of age to have parental permission before they change their pronouns or names in school.
LGBTQ2S+ advocates then requested and were granted a court injunction which halted the use of the policy.
In response, the Sask Party government enacted the use of the notwithstanding clause into Bill C-37, better known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights in attempt to stop the court challenge.
In February, Justice Michael Megaw ruled UR Pride should still get the chance to have the court review the law's impacts under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Megaw's decision would allow UR Pride and the government to present all their evidence and arguments in court, although the invocation of Section 33 of the Charter, also known as the notwithstanding clause, means a judge could not strike it down.
The government is making the case that its use of Section 33 means that since the court has no power to strike the law down, it should not be allowed to review whether the law violates the Charter.
Three Arguments
The government’s appeal relied on three main arguments:
There was an error of law for allowing the challenge to proceed, the issue is moot because of the use of the notwithstanding clause and UR Pride is abusing the judicial process.
Government counsel believed Justice Megaw made an error of law in allowing UR Pride to amend its application to include a constitutional challenge.
“Jurisdiction of the court is removed when the notwithstanding clause in invoked,” lawyer Milad Alishahi argued in court Monday. “The ability of the court completely to deal with the question [whether a law violates a charter provision] doesn’t exist.”
The province also believes the challenge is moot because of the use of the clause.
“The learning judge made an error of law in failing to find the declaration sought to find Sections 7 and 15 [of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms] raised in the issue,” said government lawyer Bennet Misskey. “To determine whether a matter is moot, it is necessary to assess what practical remedies are available to both parties.”
Court of Appeal Justice Georgina Jackson challenged Misskey’s comment.
“Would it have been better for the learn judge not to have passed on the issue of jurisdiction and focused on the issue of mootness?” she asked.
“Certainly,” Misskey replied. “Had the court found they had jurisdiction to issue some sort of declaration it was incumbent to then address the question of mootness.”
“By deferring the issue, it almost renders the question of mootness itself in a certain way,” he added.
Finally, lawyers say UR Pride is abusing the court process in trying to hold the government to account.
“It’s such a different case,” Deron Kuski said. “They are saying they want a decision that will hold the government to account.”
Kuski added he believes it is not up to the court to allow the process.
“The court should not concern itself with the issue of accountability,” he said. “Public accountability comes at the ballot box, not from the judiciary.”
UR Pride on defense
For over a year, UR Pride and multiple other advocate groups have been on the offensive in trying to halt the pronoun policies included in the Parents’ Bill of Rights.
But now, they are defending the decision to allow their connotational challenge.
“The issue of this case from day zero has been whether this law is constitutional,” said Adam Goldenberg, co-counsel for UR Pride. “I have real concerns with the suggestion its abusive and improper for a party challenging the constitutionality of a law to seek the determination whether the law is.”
“The government has taken the position the effect of section 33 is unaffected by the rights of the groups in question,” Chief Justice Robert Leurer said. “Are being asked to decide an issue on a factual pattern?”
“No one is questioning the legislative policy in this case,” Goldenberg said. “You can’t look at which rights are being overridden and whether it was a wise or unwise legislative choice.”
“As long as the full requirements are met, the law operates,” he added. “None of that is being disputed in this case.”
Goldenberg went on to submit there is a real need to inform the Saskatchewan electorate and elected officials of the provisions which the government has sought to infringe with the use of the notwithstanding clause.
“The purpose of every charter claim is ultimately to educate the legislatures who have the power to change the law of their constitutional obligations,” he said. “None of that is improper. None of that is abusive.”
Setting the precedent
The looming appeal decision stands to set the precedent for similar cases across the country.
“The court has an important role when the government chooses to violate the charter rights of young people or any part of the population,” said UR Pride co-counsel and Director of Legal for Egale Canada Bennett Jensen.
Both the provinces of New Brunswick and Alberta have enacted similar pronoun policy laws and were granted intervener status in this case.
Representatives from both provinces made submissions Monday in support of the Sask Party government’s position.
Legal battles in each province are also expected in the near future.
Sask. Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre asserted the government’s support for parental rights.
“It is important to include parents in these crucial decisions,” she told reporters at a media conference in Saskatoon Monday. “We’ve always been clear we’ll use every tool at our disposal to do that.”
“The notwithstanding clause is an integral part of the Charter of Rights [and Freedoms] and was long fought for … as a means for a balance between the legislative and judicial [branches],” Eyre added.
Jensen responded by saying it is disappointing to see the Saskatchewan government continue to defend policies he says target the province’s most vulnerable.
“When political leaders are telling young people it’s not okay to be themselves, that it’s not okay to be different at school, that has a devastating effect on young people,” he said. “The fact the policy has continued to be in effect this whole time continues to cause real harm across the population.”
More arguments in support of UR Pride’s challenge will continue Tuesday.
-With files from Rory MacLean
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Canadians killed in Lebanon, Global Affairs Canada confirms amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Two Canadians are among those killed in southern Lebanon, Global Affairs Canada confirmed late Tuesday. While GAC has not confirmed their names due to privacy, family members tell CTV News the two people killed are Hussein and Daad Tabaja.
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau
MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
Feds have 'no intention' of pausing next carbon tax increase, Guilbeault says
The federal government has 'no intention' of pausing the next planned increase to the carbon price, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault confirms.
'It shows how out of touch the Premier is': Reaction to Doug Ford's encampment comments
After Ontario Premier Doug Ford made controversial comments about solutions to get people out of homeless encampments, advocates and members of the opposition spoke up on Tuesday.
Ont. driver rescues abandoned puppies found in ditch
Four puppies were found near County Road 21 in Essa Township after a passerby spotted one when it ran out of the ditch and onto the road.
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
Missouri executes Marcellus Williams for 1998 killing of a woman despite her family's calls to spare his life
A Missouri man convicted of breaking into a woman’s home and repeatedly stabbing her was executed Tuesday over the objections of the victim’s family and the prosecutor, who wanted the death sentence commuted to life in prison.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been deployed following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation.
-
Sask. government says private school now separate from church, but emails show connections remain
The Government of Saskatchewan says a private Christian school, embroiled in abuse allegations, has proved it's met education ministry rules by formally disconnecting from an affiliated church. But, by some indications, connections remain.
-
Sask. Court of Appeal reserves decision on pronoun law legal challenge
An appeal hearing stemming from a court challenge of the Government of Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights has come to a close.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba organization calling for inquiry into the death of six-year-old Johnson Redhead
An advocate organization is calling for an inquiry following the death of a six-year-old boy who went missing in Shamattawa First Nation.
-
Wasyliw told NDP he 'wouldn't lie for Wab' over Khan handshake
An MLA recently kicked out of the NDP caucus says he is setting the record straight about a controversial handshake between PC MLA Obby Khan and Premier Wab Kinew.
-
'We have to wait': Majority of Winnipeg construction projects yet to finish
Summer officially gave way to autumn on Sunday, but Winnipeg’s construction season is far from over with work continuing on regional roadways and residential streets.
Edmonton
-
Doctors warn nearly half intend to leave province in 5 years amid cloudy future of Alberta health care
Local leaders are echoing concerns about doctor shortages as the organization representing Alberta's doctors warns nearly half of the physicians surveyed are considering leaving the province within five years.
-
TransEd employee hospitalized after collision with semi
One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a Valley Line Southeast LRT train and a semi Tuesday morning.
-
Oilers sport what's likely to be opening-game lineup at camp practice
While Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and his staff still have two weeks of training camp to decide who stays and who goes to cement the 23-man roster for opening night, onlookers saw what could well be the makeup of the squad come Oct. 9's home game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Calgary
-
Provincial government planning changes to Alberta's Bill of Rights, premier says
Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.
-
Calgary replaces dozens of street safety signs after they're hit by vehicles
In-street signs meant to slow drivers down and keep pedestrians safe are having to be replaced at a rapid rate in Calgary because they're being hit by vehicles.
-
Calgary man faces child porn charges after 'incredibly disturbing' messages found: ALERT
A Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation uncovered years of messages exchanged with an alleged felon.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police hosting Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference
Dozens of police officers and support workers have come to Lethbridge for the Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference.
-
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
-
'An aspirational goal': U of L lowers fees for Indigenous students
To make higher education an easier step to take for Indigenous students, the University of Lethbridge is dropping some fees for those applicants.
Toronto
-
'Those responsible should be held accountable': Ontario education minister investigating TDSB field trip to rally
Ontario's ministry of education is now officially investigating a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip at an Indigenous rights rally students participated in, where pro-Palestinian slogans were later chanted.
-
Toronto jazz musician fatally struck in collision remembered as 'talented,' 'beautiful' person
A woman fatally struck in a collision in The Junction neighbourhood on Monday evening is being remembered as a 'wonderful and beautiful person' who was a beloved member of Toronto's jazz community.
-
Ontario woman seen in viral video of Porsche theft now facing more charges
An 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in a caught-on-video incident in Mississauga earlier this month is now facing auto theft charges in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
Two youths arrested following Glebe Collegiate lockdown
Ottawa police say two people under the age of 18 have been arrested following an incident that prompted a lockdown at Glebe Collegiate Institute around the noon hour Tuesday.
-
'It shows how out of touch the Premier is': Reaction to Doug Ford's encampment comments
After Ontario Premier Doug Ford made controversial comments about solutions to get people out of homeless encampments, advocates and members of the opposition spoke up on Tuesday.
-
This is where Ottawa Community Housing will build 336 new affordable units
Ottawa Community Housing has announced a new development downtown, which in its first phase will see 336 new affordable homes – and that plan is only the beginning.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier taking heat over $7-billion Northvolt battery plant
The heat is rising for Quebec Premier François Legault as opposition parties demand answers about his government's investment in the planned Northvolt battery factory near Montreal.
-
Quebec language watchdog received record number of complaints last year
Quebec's language watchdog received a record number of complaints from citizens last year and carried out an increasing number of inspections on employers.
-
Indigenous communities in Quebec can't opt out of paying hydro bills, minister says
Quebec's minister responsible for relations with First Nations and Inuit says northern communities can't opt out of paying their electricity bills.
Vancouver
-
New poll shows half of British Columbians fear for their safety
Less than one month before voters cast their ballots in the provincial election, a new poll of British Columbians shows half of respondents fear for their safety in their own communities.
-
Detached home ownership in Metro Vancouver becoming 'more of a unicorn,' according to report
A new report from Re/Max shows it's becoming increasingly unrealistic for most people to buy a detached home in Metro Vancouver.
-
Vancouver's Jericho Pier to be repaired, could open by next summer
Jericho Pier has been closed to the public since a storm battered it in January 2022 – but now, the Vancouver Park Board has approved a plan to repair it at a cost of $1 million.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
-
New poll shows half of British Columbians fear for their safety
Less than one month before voters cast their ballots in the provincial election, a new poll of British Columbians shows half of respondents fear for their safety in their own communities.
-
'Severely hypothermic' boater rescued after vessel capsizes off Vancouver Island
A boater was rescued on Monday evening after spending three hours in the frigid waters off Vancouver Island.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
London
-
Busloads of students at rental house in London, Ont. sparks call to tighten rules
The calls are growing louder for city council to tighten the rules governing short-term accommodations, including those advertised on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo, after students arrived by the busload at a rented house in the Masonville neighbourhood.
-
'One more minute may have been too late'; working smoke alarm saves Malahide family, and their home
“I was going to make breakfast, and I put the frying pan on the stove and opened it and remembered I needed something from No Frills,” said Frank Wall, who lives just north of Aylmer, Ont.
-
London renoviction by-law greeted with skepticism by some low-income tenants it's meant to protect
Protesting for more than an hour in a pouring rain, members of tenants’ advocacy group London ACORN called on city council to strengthen a draft licensing by-law meant to discourage so-called ‘renovictions’.
Kitchener
-
Reward of up to $50K offered for information in Joshua Bennett murder
A reward of up to $50K has been issued by Waterloo Regional Police for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Joshua Bennett.
-
Couples, contractors claim they were scammed by Ontario wedding vendor
Newlyweds claim the company they hired to take their wedding photos and videos took off with their precious memories – and their money.
-
Region releases report on why corn was destroyed on purchased Wilmot land
Back in July, a plot of land had an immature crop of corn destroyed. It was an action that outraged local farmers. Now, a new report into the matter has been released and will be presented to regional council Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
-
Investigation details events leading up to Sudbury woman's death in a collision with OPP boat
A 49-year-old Sudbury woman who was killed in a tragic collision with a police boat June 7 on Nepewassi Lake was told to remain in a residence on an island until police returned to pick her up.
Atlantic
-
'They live in panic': Halifax serves eviction notices to residents at University Avenue encampment
As temperatures cool down, the Halifax Regional Municipality is serving eviction notices to residents at one of the city’s larger tent encampments.
-
'Privacy is dead': The questions being raised over body cameras in stores
Questions are being raised over the use of body cameras in stores as a way to combat crime.
-
Antigonish RCMP looking for N.S. man wanted for sexual assault
Antigonish County District RCMP is trying to track down a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant for sexual assault in Nova Scotia.
N.L.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.