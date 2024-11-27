Sask. developing program it says will give better understanding of student performance in 'core subject areas'

The province says work is underway to develop a program that will help better understand Saskatchewan student performance in “core subject areas” at school.

In a news release, the province says it is working with education partners in developing the assessment program.

“Beginning in the 2025-26 school year, Grade 5 and 9 students will participate in an annual mathematics assessment, and Grades 4, 7 and 10 students will participate in an English language arts assessment,” the release said, adding that all other provinces already have similar programs in use.

According to the province, the program will provide fair and objective measurements on how students are performing and will also guide instruction for educators while assisting schools, divisions and the government in finding solutions to increase student achievements.

The province says the program’s development will be guided by the Provincial Education Plan (PEP), which was developed with the education sector, Indigenous organizations, post-secondary education institutions and School Community Councils representing parents.

"We want our students to receive the foundational skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a growing province," Education Minister Everett Hindley said in the release.

"A provincial assessment program will help us identify how kids are doing in the classroom so we can provide teachers and students with the building blocks needed to have the best learning experience,” he added.