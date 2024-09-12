Sask. Entertainment Expo postponed to 2025 due to health concerns

This year’s edition of the Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo has been postponed until 2025.

According to a social media post last week, the event was cancelled “due to unforeseen personal health concerns.”

“We will be working with the venue to choose alternate dates for 2025 and will communicate further once all details have been finalized,” the post read.

The expo, which brings together lovers of comics, television and more, has seen many different celebrities and artists connect with fans. The event was scheduled to be held on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

Artist Don Sparrow said while he is disappointed to miss out on the opportunity, he is already hopeful for 2025.

“I’m confident that when Sask Expo Regina returns, it will be an incredible event, and I can’t wait to see everyone there. Thank you all for your support, and here’s to an even better time when we reunite next year,” he said in an email update.

“As much as I’m crushed by this sudden announcement, I can only imagine how difficult this must be for the amazing team of dedicated staff and volunteers at Sask. Expo.”

While no other details were given regarding the health concerns, the post clarified that it was a personal concern, not public.

Those who bought advance tickets can use them at the 2025 expo, with regular pass holders being upgraded to VIP, according to the expo’s post.

Advance VIP holders will be given extra merch, an additional shirt, and a canvas tote bag.