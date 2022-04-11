Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine booster program to offer 4th doses to residents aged 70+

Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.

Starting Monday, Saskatchewan residents 70 years and older and residents of First Nations communities and the Northern Service Administration District 50 years and older will be eligible to receive a second booster dose.

The province said this expansion is in addition to the residents of care homes and others with designated health conditions who are already eligible for a fourth dose.

The fourth shot will be available four months after residents received their first booster dose (third shot total).

Those who are eligible can start booking appointments through the Saskatchewan Health Authority at 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829) and at participating pharmacies.

The government expects to begin offering fourth doses to residents 50 years and older by the first week of May.

Additionally, the province has updated its booster dose interval. All residents 12 years and older are now eligible to receive their third dose four months after their second. Saskatchewan was previously following a five-month interval.

Immunocompromised individuals are still able to receive their fourth dose three months after their third dose.

More information about doses can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan’s website.