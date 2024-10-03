REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. expecting first widespread frost of fall tonight: ECCC

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Share

    Saskatchewan is expecting its first widespread frost of the season Thursday night and Friday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

    Many parts of central and southeast Saskatchewan will see temperatures fall below the freezing mark, ECCC says.

    Regina's expected overnight low Thursday night is -3 C, Saskatoon's is -4 C, according to ECCC.  

    “Finally seeing our first widespread frost in Saskatchewan after a mild start to fall,” ECCC said on X on Thursday.

    According to ECCC, the average first frost for Regina is Sept. 14. Saskatoon’s is Sept. 15.

    Other average first frost dates, according to ECCC:

    • Kindersley – Sept. 20
    • Estevan – Sept. 17
    • Prince Albert – Sept. 15
    • Swift Current – Sept. 19

    Milder temperatures are expected to return next week. Daytime highs in Regina could hit 25 C Tuesday and Wednesday, while Saskatoon could also see highs in the low 20s early next week, according to ECCC’s Thursday afternoon forecast.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News