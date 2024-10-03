Sask. expecting first widespread frost of fall tonight: ECCC

Saskatchewan is expecting its first widespread frost of the season Thursday night and Friday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Many parts of central and southeast Saskatchewan will see temperatures fall below the freezing mark, ECCC says.

Regina's expected overnight low Thursday night is -3 C, Saskatoon's is -4 C, according to ECCC.

“Finally seeing our first widespread frost in Saskatchewan after a mild start to fall,” ECCC said on X on Thursday.

According to ECCC, the average first frost for Regina is Sept. 14. Saskatoon’s is Sept. 15.

Other average first frost dates, according to ECCC:

Kindersley – Sept. 20

Estevan – Sept. 17

Prince Albert – Sept. 15

Swift Current – Sept. 19

Milder temperatures are expected to return next week. Daytime highs in Regina could hit 25 C Tuesday and Wednesday, while Saskatoon could also see highs in the low 20s early next week, according to ECCC’s Thursday afternoon forecast.