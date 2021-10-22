Sask. expecting ICU patient transfers to increase over the next few weeks

REGINA -

More Saskatchewan intensive care patients are expected to be transferred to Ontario in the coming weeks, according to provincial officials.

Marlo Pritchard, the president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), said transfers are expected to occur daily.

“We are anticipating that the number of transfers will increase early next week to roughly two to four patients per day for the next several weeks to further reduce the strain on the health care system,” Pritchard said, during a media briefing Friday.

These new transfers are in addition to the six patients that have already travelled for care in Ontario. Three more people are scheduled to be taken to Ontario over the weekend.

Derek Miller, emergency operations centre commander with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said the focus is on COVID-19 ICU patients being transferred out of province, not general ICU patients.

The announcement comes a day after social media posts from doctors sparked confusion about whether the transfers would continue.

The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying the social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded.”

Pritchard said all confirmed transfers will be communicated through official channels such as the PEOC or the government’s website, during the briefing on Friday.

A release from the province Friday afternoon said Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre has confirmed Ontario is able to receive up to nine more patients early next week – up to three per day on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.