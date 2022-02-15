Sask. First Nation discovers 54 unmarked graves at the site of former residential schools

KEESEEKOOSE FIRST NATION, SASK. -

More than 50 unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Keeseekoose First Nation announced a total of 54 hits were detected during the recent search, at an event on Tuesday.

“Knowing that we had unmarked graves in our community, in our common areas that we drive everyday, that we walk everyday, we pass by them. Never realized that there was graves there,” Keeseekoose Chief Lee Kitchemonia said. “That [has] to be the most hurtful part, the way they were hidden.”

Two schools, St. Philip’s and Fort Pelly, were operated by the Catholic Church near the community starting in the early 1900s. Keeseekoose said there were 42 unmarked graves found on the Fort Pelly site and 12 found at the St. Philip’s site.

Ted Quewezance, the project manager of the search and a residential school survivor, said the locations scanned were identified by survivors and knowledge keepers from the community’s oral history.

“The ground penetrating radar simply validated our oral history,” Quewezance said. “Every announcement of residential schools, residential gravesites, re-traumatizes us survivors and our families and our communities.”

Chief Kitchemonia said winter weather affected the search, so the total findings may not be finalized.

The St. Philip’s school, located on the Keeseekoose Reserve near Kamsack, Sask., was operated by the Catholic Church from 1928-1969, according to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR). It was preceded by a boarding school that originally opened in 1902 and closed in 1914.

Another school, Fort Pelly, was opened in the early 1900s. The NCTR said it closed around 1913, following controversy surrounding an incident involving the principal in 1911.

Keeseekoose First Nation is approximately 286 kilometres northeast of Regina, near the Saskatchewan/Manitoba border.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.