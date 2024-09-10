Sask. First Nations celebrate 150th anniversary of Treaty 4 signing
For the next week, hundreds of people from many First Nations in Saskatchewan will be coming together for the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 4.
The gathering historically has been a time when Nations can meet, mingle and discuss topics impacting their communities throughout the year.
“It’s a very exciting week. There’s meetings inside of meetings. There is a climate conference for our young people. There are meetings in the big Tipi regarding community development. All of these things are happening within the gathering itself,” said Michael Starr, the Chief of Starblanket Cree Nation.
Since the signing of the treaty, nearly the entire Indigenous population in the territory has been negativity impacted by a number of factors.
For those attending the event, it is a significant moment to reflect on the past generations and their hardships which shaped today’s nations.
“As First Nations when we celebrate, we celebrate together. What we’re celebrating is the resilience of us being here, surviving, that’s what we’re celebrating,” said Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier, a retired Chief of Okanese First Nation.
Mary Musqua-Culbertson, the former Treaty Commissioner of Saskatchewan said, the surrounding areas of the gathering hold significance for First Nations people, including Lebret Indian Residential School, Fort San, as well as the All Nations Healing Hospital.
“It’s really significant, in that our ancestors negotiated this treaty 150 years ago. They didn’t foresee what we would go through. Despite all those things, we’re still here,” said Musqua-Culbertson.
Large crowds are expected to visit the grounds throughout the week.
Leaders from all of the nations within Treaty 4 territory will be at the gathering, along with special guests.
A parade, pow-wow, and sports tournaments are planned for this week.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh convenes caucus in Montreal to plot post-deal path forward
Just days after demolishing his deal with Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is holding a three-day strategy session with his MPs in Montreal, where his MPs are embracing their new-found distance from what one called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 'radioactive' brand.
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
Judge reserves decision on Hoggard bail attempt as singer seeks SCOC leave to appeal
A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has reserved her decision on whether Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard should get bail as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court.
Canadian fast food chains create value menus to win back customers
Canada’s restaurant industry is in a slump as money conscious consumers are eating out less and spending less when they do go out.
Forgotten Cheetos snack bag can have 'world-changing' impact, U.S. national park says
A U.S. national park is cautioning tourists about how a small bag of Cheetos could have an enormous impact.
As warming threatens polar bear tourism, a Canadian town adapts and thrives
Change has broken, remade and continues to reshape this remote town where tundra meets forest on the shore of Hudson Bay.
'Blown away by your kindness': Meredith Gaudreau thanks Calgary in heartfelt eulogy
Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, gave a sincere thank you to Calgary for the outpouring of support for her and the Gaudreau family.
Man accused of setting Ugandan Olympic athlete on fire dies
A man accused of dousing gasoline on an Ugandan Olympic athlete, causing her death days later, has succumbed to burns sustained in the attack, according to the Kenyan hospital where he was treated.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
-
Sask. education minister responds to incident of student being lit on fire
Saskatchewan's Education minister says the incident at a Saskatoon school where a student was set on fire is "horrible," but could have been worse.
-
Back to his roots, Saskatchewan hockey player recognized for grassroots contributions
From Gordie Howe to Hayley Wickenheiser and everyone in between, Saskatchewan has produced some hockey greats over the years.
Winnipeg
-
‘It’s a mistake’: Downtown housing complex slated for demolition
Winnipeg's Centre Village social housing complex will face the wrecking ball less than 15 years after it was built.
-
As warming threatens polar bear tourism, a Canadian town adapts and thrives
Change has broken, remade and continues to reshape this remote town where tundra meets forest on the shore of Hudson Bay.
-
'Stagnant' weather pattern doing little to break up wildfire smoke in Manitoba
Warm temperatures and light winds won't do much to alleviate wildfire smoke Tuesday in a portion of Manitoba, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said.
Edmonton
-
Premier mulls reinstatement of controversial MLA booted from UCP caucus
An Alberta MLA banned from the UCP caucus last year for comments comparing transgender youth to feces could soon be back in the ruling Alberta party's fold.
-
Alberta senior in custody after allegedly luring children with candy, sexually assaulting them
A Red Deer senior is in custody for allegedly luring children into his apartment with candy.
-
Police ask for help identifying people responsible for killing 2 puppies
Police in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., are looking for help identifying who is responsible for killing two puppies on a city pathway.
Calgary
-
Calgary's water use drops, residents able to collect rainwater
Some overnight rain in Calgary brought relief to residents worried about their gardens and lawns as well as city officials concerned about the strain on the city's water system.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Scattered showers and cooler highs for the next few days
A frontal system that rolled through Calgary on Monday brought strong wind and served as the prequel for a changing weather pattern.
-
TC Energy's sale of stake in pipeline to Indigenous groups delayed
TC Energy Corp. says a deal to sell a minority stake in its Western Canadian natural gas transmission network to a consortium of Indigenous communities has been delayed.
Lethbridge
-
'No consequences': Lethbridge police chief concerned about changes to photo radar
Lethbridge’s police chief says changes to the use of photo radar in Alberta are going to increase the number of violations being handed out to those breaking traffic enforcement laws.
-
Lethbridge police seek man wanted on warrants
Police in Lethbridge, Alta., need your help tracking down Dylan Ivan Sokol, who is wanted on warrants.
-
Lethbridge police, Alberta Sheriffs crack down on dangerous driving
Lethbridge police issued 94 traffic violation tickets during a weekend blitz.
Toronto
-
Judge reserves decision on Hoggard bail attempt as singer seeks SCOC leave to appeal
A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has reserved her decision on whether Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard should get bail as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court.
-
'Hard on all of us': Petition pushes back on Ontario high school telling students to keep backpack in lockers
There is confusion at one Mississauga, Ont. high school over whether backpacks are allowed in class. Grade 12 student Vani Kumar started a petition to bring backpacks back after St. Francis Xavier Secondary School sent out a letter obtained by CTV News Toronto telling students, “Knapsacks/bags are to be kept in your locker upon arrival at school."
-
Shooting on QEW in Mississauga, female in life-threatening condition
One woman has been taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries following a shooting on the QEW in Mississauga early Tuesday morning, Peel police say.
Ottawa
-
'A lot closer than we were': Senators owner provides update on talks for new arena at LeBreton Flats
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer admits there's been "more hurdles than meets the eyes" in talks to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats, with the clock ticking towards the deadline to finalize a deal.
-
O-Train service resumes after 'technical issue with cameras'
The O-Train was out of service for more than an hour Tuesday morning "due to a technical issue with cameras on the trains," according to OC Transpo. Full train service resumed just after 8 a.m.
-
Heritage designations recommended for several Rideau Street properties despite owners' objections
Several properties on Rideau Street could soon be given heritage designations, despite objections by the property owners.
Montreal
-
Nearly half of Canadians want federal election after NDP-Liberal agreement ends, poll suggests
Following the announcement of the end of the NDP-Liberal confidence and supply agreement, a new national survey reveals that 47 per cent of Canadians would support calling a federal election to be called, while only 34 per cent would prefer not to.
-
CAQ still hasn't fulfilled promise to create 37,000 daycare spots
Francois Legault's government is far from its commitment to create 37,000 subsidized daycare spaces by March of next year.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh convenes caucus in Montreal to plot post-deal path forward
Just days after demolishing his deal with Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is holding a three-day strategy session with his MPs in Montreal, where his MPs are embracing their new-found distance from what one called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 'radioactive' brand.
Vancouver
-
Police union calls for 'fulsome public safety plan' in B.C. ahead of provincial vote
The national union for RCMP officers is seeking to make public safety and bail reform a British Columbia election issue after repeat offenders were arrested for violent crimes, including a pair of gruesome attacks in downtown Vancouver last week.
-
B.C. investigating video of latest overpass strike on Hwy. 1
The B.C. government is investigating after video emerged of yet another overpass strike in the province's Lower Mainland.
-
Half of B.C. small businesses don't expect to last 4 more years, survey finds
The organization Business Improvement Areas of B.C. released the results of a survey of more than 500 small and medium-sized businesses Monday, and the results paint a discouraging picture.
Vancouver Island
-
2 hospitalized, suspects sought after 'extreme case of road rage' in B.C.: RCMP
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
-
BC United sources leak 'extremism' file on B.C. Conservative director
Sources in the Official Opposition BC United party have leaked a file on the "extremism" of the B.C. Conservatives' executive director, Angelo Isidorou, less than two weeks after the parties' leaders announced a deal to work together.
-
CTV News Reality Check: Why reopening Riverview wouldn't solve B.C.'s mental health crisis
Every time British Columbians are rattled by an act of random violence like last week’s shocking homicide and maiming in downtown Vancouver, there are calls to reopen the Riverview Psychiatric Hospital, but that’s not the solution some think it is.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
London
-
Sarnia dump truck driver charged following crash
Officers responded to the area of Scott Road and St. Andrew Street after a dump truck ended up in a ditch.
-
Roads around Western University remain closed amid support staff strike
The school asks that motorists who do not have a specific reason to be on or around main campus, to avoid the area. About 330 members are on strike after two days of talks with an external mediator came to an end just before Labour Day.
-
TVDSB names interim director of education
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has named an interim Director of Education. The Board of Trustees has named Bill Tucker to the position, effective immediately, following the news that Mark Fisher would be taking a leave.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman says puppy was stolen during break-in
A Kitchener, Ont. woman is pleading for the return of her puppy, an eight-month-old French Bulldog named Sanchi.
-
Traffic stop in Waterloo ends with seizure of 200+ guns
Police have seized over 200 firearms as part of a weapons investigation that began in Waterloo.
-
Three people charged with forcible confinement in connection with Guelph home invasion
On July 24 around 1:35 p.m., a man and woman were sleeping in their apartment on Woolwich Street when three people with their faces covered by bandanas entered, police said.
Northern Ontario
-
Video shows tornado moving ashore in northern Ontario
A beautiful Labour Day weekend at the lake was interrupted by some extreme weather when a tornado touched down in northern Ontario.
-
Hunt widens for man who allegedly threw scalding coffee on baby
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
-
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
Atlantic
-
Elsipogtog First Nation man dead after N.B. RCMP shooting, SiRT investigating
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by RCMP in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Summerside police seek man, woman who stole rings worth $25K from jewelry store
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., are trying to track down two people suspected of stealing two rings worth a total of $25,000 from a jewelry store in the County Fair Mall.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.