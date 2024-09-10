Sask. First Nations commemerate 150th anniversary of Treaty 4 signing

Near Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask. -

For the next week, hundreds of people from many First Nations in Saskatchewan will be coming together for the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 4.

The gathering historically has been a time when Nations can meet, mingle and discuss topics impacting their communities throughout the year.

“It’s a very exciting week. There’s meetings inside of meetings. There is a climate conference for our young people. There are meetings in the big Tipi regarding community development. All of these things are happening within the gathering itself,” said Michael Starr, the Chief of Starblanket Cree Nation.

Since the signing of the treaty, nearly the entire Indigenous population in the territory has been negativity impacted by a number of factors.

For those attending the event, it is a significant moment to reflect on the past generations and their hardships which shaped today’s nations.

“As First Nations when we celebrate, we celebrate together. What we’re celebrating is the resilience of us being here, surviving, that’s what we’re celebrating,” said Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier, a retired Chief of Okanese First Nation.

Mary Musqua-Culbertson, the former Treaty Commissioner of Saskatchewan said, the surrounding areas of the gathering hold significance for First Nations people, including Lebret Indian Residential School, Fort San, as well as the All Nations Healing Hospital.

“It’s really significant, in that our ancestors negotiated this treaty 150 years ago. They didn’t foresee what we would go through. Despite all those things, we’re still here,” said Musqua-Culbertson.

Large crowds are expected to visit the grounds throughout the week.

Leaders from all of the nations within Treaty 4 territory will be at the gathering, along with special guests.

A parade, pow-wow, and sports tournaments are planned for this week.