Sask. forecasting $743.5M deficit in mid-year financial report, up $470.5M from budget
The provincial government says increases to crop insurance claims later in the growing season are a main reason for Thursday’s mid-year deficit forecast of $743.5 million, which is up more than $470 million from the budget.
“Although weather conditions were good early in the season, very dry conditions in many regions of the province during the summer significantly impacted crop yields and quality, particularly with canola. These fluctuations led to higher crop insurance claims, increasing the agriculture expense theme by $385 million, or 25.1 per cent, from the 2024-25 budget,” the province said in a news release, adding it’s important to note that producers help fund the crop insurance program through premiums they pay into it.
Total expense is forecast to increase by $745.5 million from the budget, the province said.
Along with an increase in crop insurance claims, the province said that the Protection of Persons and Property expense theme increased by $128 million. “Primarily due to operating pressures in correctional facilities and wildfire response efforts. The Health expense theme also increased $100 million to address service and volume pressures,” the province said.
Total revenue is expected to increase by more than $275 million from budget time, which the province says will partially offset the increase to expenses.
“The largest areas of growth are in the Other Own-Source and Taxation revenue themes. Other Own-Source is forecast to increase by $235.5 million compared to budget due to improvements across this category, including increases in investment and insurance income. Taxation is also forecast to increase by $133 million, primarily due to an increase in corporate income taxes. This increase is a result of larger than anticipated 2023 tax assessments, which were supported by the province's strong economy,” the release said.
Gross debt was forecast to be $35.2 billion on Thursday, an increase of more than $388.5 million from the budget, but a decrease of more than $12 million from the province’s first quarter financial report.
The province says its net debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to be 13.9 per cent at the end of the fiscal year, which is better than the projection in the budget of 14 per cent.
According to the province, 13.9 per cent is the second-best net debt-to-GDP ratio among all provinces.
The full mid-year report can be seen here.
More to come…
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Two-month GST holiday bill expected to pass the House today, Conservatives to vote against
The federal government's five-page piece of legislation to enact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised two-month tax break on a range of consumer goods over the holidays, is expected to pass in the House of Commons by the end of the day.
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
Good Samaritan killed in tragic accident while helping stranded Calgary driver
Calgary police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist was killed in an accident on Wednesday night.
Montreal shopping mall playing 'Baby Shark' song to prevent unhoused from loitering
A shopping mall and office complex in downtown Montreal is being criticized for using the popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to discourage unhoused people from loitering in its emergency exit stairwells.
Man jumps out of moving roller-coaster after safety belt fails
Terrifying video shows a man jumping out of a moving roller-coaster in Arizona after he says his safety belt failed.
Listeria contamination concerns prompt mushroom recall: Health Canada
Health Canada says customers across Ontario and Quebec should throw out or return any O’Ya hoho brand Enoki mushrooms due to listeria concerns.
W5 Investigates 'Let me rot in Canada,' pleads Canadian ISIS suspect from secret Syrian prison
W5's Avery Haines tells the story of Jack Letts, a Canadian Muslim convert in a Syrian jail, accused of being a member of ISIS. In part two of a three-part investigation, Haines speaks with Letts, who issues a plea to return to Canada to face justice.
Canada's antitrust watchdog sues Google alleging anti-competitive conduct in advertising
Canada's Competition Bureau is suing Alphabet's Google over alleged anti-competitive conduct in online advertising, the antitrust watchdog said on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. forecasting $743.5M deficit in mid-year financial report, up $470.5M from budget
The provincial government says increases to crop insurance claims later in the growing season are a main reason for Thursday’s mid-year deficit forecast of $743.5 million, which is up more than $470 million from the budget.
-
'Got to deal with it': Saskatoon residents dealing with bumpy, snowy roads
Most of the main roads in Saskatoon are cleared, but feeder streets and residential roads are a different story.
-
NDP asks province to cut PST on groceries, something Sask. premier says doesn't exist to begin with
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to cut the provincial sales tax (PST) on groceries Thursday as part of its plan to address ongoing cost of living concerns, but the premier says there is no such tax on groceries in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba adding more funding to North End Sewer Treatment Plant
The Manitoba government has announced additional funding for a long-running sewer construction project in Winnipeg.
-
Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear appeal from former fashion mogul Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Edmonton
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
60-year-old woman accused of defrauding senior at least $1.6M
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 60-year-old woman for allegedly defrauding a local senior at least 1.6 million.
-
West Edmonton Mall to open early for Black Friday event
With Black Friday only hours away, Canada's largest mall is getting ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Calgary
-
Carbon monoxide alarm forces evacuation of southeast Calgary building
Calgary fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm Thursday morning in the city’s southeast.
-
Good Samaritan killed in tragic accident while helping stranded Calgary driver
Calgary police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist was killed in an accident on Wednesday night.
-
City of Lethbridge seeks youth group to help recycle Christmas trees for $10K
The City of Lethbridge is looking for a few good Christmas tree recyclers -- and if your group gets chosen, there’s money.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge seeks youth group to help recycle Christmas trees for $10K
The City of Lethbridge is looking for a few good Christmas tree recyclers -- and if your group gets chosen, there’s money.
-
Month-long Lethbridge police project leads to 26 arrests, 63 charges, seizure of drugs
A month-long project undertaken by the Lethbridge police has resulted in 26 people being arrested, 63 criminal charges being filed and more than $95, 5000 worth of drugs being seized.
-
Large turnout expected as Blood Tribe members go to the polls
Blood Tribe members are voting today to elect their next chief and council.
Toronto
-
Police release new details following rash of carjackings and shootings in Toronto's east end
Toronto police have released new details about a series of attempted carjackings and shootings that left one person seriously injured in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday night.
-
Another teenager charged with murder in fatal Scarborough shooting
A third teenager has been charged in connection with a shooting in Scarborough in July that left a 28-year-old man dead.
-
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
Ottawa
-
Striking Canada Post workers rally at head office in Ottawa
Over a hundred of Canada Post workers held a rally outside of the Crown corporation's head office in Ottawa on Thursday, as the strike job action by 55,000 postal workers nears the end of its second week.
-
Youth arrested in death of Perth, Ont. teen now facing first-degree murder charge: OPP
The 16-year-old accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in Perth, Ont. last month is now facing a first-degree murder charge, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Refloating of ship aground in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont. to begin Friday
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says a salvage plan is now in place for a ship that ran aground in the St. Lawrence River last weekend.
Montreal
-
'Clearly identifiable signs': Quebec report highlights domestic violence risk factors
A Quebec committee that examines domestic violence deaths has found that many victims aren't accessing the help they need even if the signs of violence are clear.
-
Montreal shopping mall playing 'Baby Shark' song to prevent unhoused from loitering
A shopping mall and office complex in downtown Montreal is being criticized for using the popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to discourage unhoused people from loitering in its emergency exit stairwells.
-
Montreal police search for 15-year-old girl missing for 3 weeks
Montreal police are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since Nov. 4.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
New data sheds light on property flipping in B.C.
With B.C. poised to introduce a flipping tax, new data from Statistics Canada is shedding light on how many homes are bought and rapidly re-sold – and how profitable the venture has been.
-
B.C. SPCA rescues 'at large' llamas
Eight llamas – including one baby – reported to be "at large" in Surrey, B.C., have been surrendered to the SPCA, according to the organization.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
New data sheds light on property flipping in B.C.
With B.C. poised to introduce a flipping tax, new data from Statistics Canada is shedding light on how many homes are bought and rapidly re-sold – and how profitable the venture has been.
-
B.C. Chiefs 'alarmed' by federal and B.C. government's role in First Nations dispute
The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the federal and provincial governments are wrongfully choosing sides in a land title dispute between two First Nations.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
London
-
'Shock, disappointment, and excitement': South Bruce not selected for nuclear waste project
Anja Vandervlies and Michelle Stein could hardly believe it when they heard South Bruce was not going to host Canada’s first permanent storage facility for nuclear waste.
-
Growing concerns at Fanshawe as Ontario colleges face financial uncertainty over international student caps
There are growing concerns about both staffing levels and programming at Fanshawe College as the federal government moves to cap international student visas.
-
Make-A-Wish holds annual Trees of Joy event in London, Ont.
Make-A-Wish Canada brought it’s annual Trees of Joy, presented by CN, to RBC Place in London, Ont. for the first time.
Kitchener
-
One dead, another hurt in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.
-
Suspect in Stratford jewelry store robbery may also be involved in Niagara thefts
The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) say a suspect wanted for a jewelry store robbery in Stratford may also be involved in other thefts.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository
A region in northern Ontario has been chosen as the site to hold Canada's nuclear waste in a deep geological repository.
-
Ongoing bed bug issue at a Timmins apartment building is 'like living in hell'
A battle with bed bugs continues at 217 Pine St. North in Timmins, according to a tenant who has lived there for a year and a half.
-
Sudbury family donates $1M to Health Sciences North Foundation
Di Brina Family Holdings announced Thursday it is donation $1 million to the Health Sciences North Foundation.
Atlantic
-
'Everybody's on guard': Residents shaken after bodies found inside burning SUV in Chipman, N.B.
Residents of Chipman, N.B., are expressing their shock after the bodies of two people were found inside a burning vehicle in the community this week.
-
First snowfall warning of the year issued for parts of the Maritimes
A coastal storm moving up the eastern seaboard of the U.S. will bring a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes Thursday night and continue into Friday.
-
'Shocking': Nova Scotia has lowest voter turnout of all 2024 provincial elections
The weak voter turnout in Nova Scotia's election is "shocking" but not a complete surprise, says a political scientist after almost 66,000 fewer voters cast ballots compared with the 2021 vote.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.