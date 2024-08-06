Sask. gov't introducing province wide cellphone ban for all schools

The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

The ban will be for all schools in the province and from Kindergarten to Grade 12, the province said in a news release.

For Grade 9 to Grade 12, the province says that teachers will be able to seek an exemption from administration to allow cell phone use by students during class time when needed for a specific instructional purpose.

"Technology has its place, but too often, cell phones are taking students' attention away from what they should be learning," education minister Jeremy Cockrill said in the release. "This new policy will allow students to be more engaged with their teachers and focused on learning the skills and knowledge they need to reach their potential."

According to the province, students that need to have access to a cellphone during class time for medical or specific learning needs will need an exemption from the school division they are in.

“Each school division has procedures and the responsibility to communicate with students and parents in any case of emergency,” the province said, adding that safety of students and staff continues to be an important priority.

The province said that by introducing the measures it is joining several other provinces in Canada that have the same or a similar initiative in place for the fall of 2024.

"Limitations of cell phones in our schools will reduce the amount of distractions in our classrooms which will allow our staff to focus on educating our students," Bernie Howe, chair, Prairie Spirit Board of Education said in the release. "It's important to take steps like these that work to improve our students' mental well-being and academic success."

