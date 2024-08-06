Sask. gov't out more than $40,000 after frauds at SaskTel, SaskBuilds

The province has reportedly lost more than $40,000 thanks to two separate incidents of fraud involving crown corporations.

According to public loss reports published Tuesday, the SaskBuilds and Procurement, Parks and Culture and Sport Commercial Revolving Fund was scammed out of $34,556.11 from May until June of 2024.

The report explained that banking information was fraudulently changed by someone impersonating a supplier.

“As a result, some payments were redirected to inappropriate bank accounts,” the report read.

The fraud was reported to authorities and the province has recovered $20,948.69 of the lost funds.

The second incident involved a SaskTel employee making fraudulent attempts to acquire devices from December of 2023 to April of 2024.

The province said two attempts were made on the same day and one of those were successful – leading to the loss of six devices.

The crown has not recovered any of the devices stolen in the fraud. Additionally, it hasn’t collected any of the outstanding balance on the affected wireless account.

The fraud costed the crown a total of $6223.25, according to the report.

As a result, the employee has been terminated for violating SaskTel’s Code of Business Conduct. The fraud was reported to police.

To help prevent similar frauds in the future, SaskTel has changed its procedures for setting up new corporate accounts, making it required to have a second employee approve the action.

“This would have prevented the employee from setting up the fake account,” the report read.

Both incidents combined represent a $40,779.36 loss for the province.