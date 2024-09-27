Sask. gov't run grocery stores, PST cuts promised in pre-campaign announcements

The Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan says a former government run liquor store would be turned into a government operated grocery store if the party were to form government.

The commitments came as several parties made announcements to address ongoing affordability issues in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

“We’re looking at initiatives that will take the old existing SLGA (Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority) buildings that have not been rented or sold. We can turn those into small markets that will be affordable for people to go buy fruits and vegetables,” leader Rose Buscholl said.

“We want to even extend that further and are looking at a farm to fork program,” she added.

The issue of affordability remans prevalent in the province as the official campaign is set to begin.

Many potential voters say they would appreciate some relief from the high cost of living.

“The government can do a lot to bring prices down, everybody is struggling you know,” Regina resident Richard Spencer said.

In a separate announcement, the Saskatchewan United Party says it would cut the six per cent provincial sales tax (PST) in half if given the opportunity to form government.

The drop in government revenue would be made up by increase potash royalties.

“Effectively in Saskatchewan right now 35 per cent of the potash that is being produced is exempted from the profit tax which is one component of the royalty framework,” Saskatchewan United Party leader Jon Hromek said.

“Once BHP brings in their latest expansion, it’s roughly going to be 65 per cent of the potash that’s produced in this province that is exempted from the profit tax,” Hromek added.

Meanwhile during a private meeting with business leaders the Saskatchewan NDP focused on the economy.

NDP leader Carla Beck said they are looking for businesses of all sizes to grow in the province.

“We’re pretty proud of the platform that we have put forward,” Beck said.

Creating more Crown corporations and taxing multi-national potash companies was at one time the domain of New Democrats. The political role reversal is believed to be a reason for interesting campaign debates.

The Saskatchewan Party said it’s platform will be revealed once the election has officially been called.

That must happen no later than Oct. 1.

The election itself must take place on or before Oct. 28.

-- With files from Wayne Mantyka.