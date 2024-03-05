Sask. government announces updates to breast cancer treatment and screening

A new Breast Health Centre will be opening its doors in Regina, in addition to an expansion of provincial breast cancer screening eligibility from 50 and older to include those aged 40-49 and the implementation of new breast tumour localization technology.

MLA Laura Ross spoke at a press conference on Tuesday morning, touching on her own personal experience.

“This is so needed. When I was diagnosed…well first off it just your world stops and the sameness of what we’re going to experience here is going to be life changing for everyone that has ever been diagnosed,” Ross said.

The health centre will be very similar to the one currently operating in Saskatoon and will offer services including diagnostic imaging, consultations with specialists and surgeons, patient education, and post treatment care. The facility is expected to open its doors by next spring, and the project’s budget will be detailed in the upcoming provincial budget.

“The worst part about a cancer diagnosis is the wait. It’s the wait, not having a plan, not knowing what’s happening. So with the aid of a breast centre, again with having a centralized service, we hopefully can provide wait time estimates and also give patients updates, ‘Well this is where you are in this process,’ Dr. Sarah Miller said.

Patients will be able to access the centre through referrals in an attempt to help reduce wait times. It was explained that the goal is to leave patients waiting no longer than two weeks to see a doctor after a diagnosis.

This announcement comes at a time when there are shortages in various aspects of healthcare in the province. However, Dr. Miller expressed optimism that having this facility will aid in the recruitment and retention of physicians.

“There’s a lot that happens in a breast care centre that really facilitates a physician’s role and that’s why having this and having this initiative and getting this built will help significantly with that recruitment and not only retention of our current specialists providing this care,” she said.

According to Hindley, the government is working to recruit five radiologists for the centre.

“We’re committed to making sure that as part of filling those vacancies, but having this breast health centre and making sure that it is fully staffed,” he said.

“The importance that this announcement will have on recruitment and retention, this announcement does send a signal of the government’s commitment to the issue and how important of a priority this is for us.”

Statistics show that one in eight Canadian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their life, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.