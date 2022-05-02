Sask. government proposes special adjustment on minimum wage
A special adjustment on the province’s minimum wage could be announced within days, according to Premier Scott Moe
During Question Period Monday, Moe said the provincial government is actively looking to address affordability for low income families.
Moe said the marketplace adjustment to the minimum wage is under active consideration by the Sask. government and the details will be available in an official announcement in the next few days. He said this would go above and beyond the formula that has been in place for some time.
“We are looking at what can we do as a government to support Saskatchewan families. This is one area,” he said.
Saskatchewan's current minimum wage is $11.81 with Alberta and Ontairo at the $15 mark.
The Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL) isn’t sure $15 an hour is even enough anymore.
“The cost of living in our major centres in Saskatchewan is closer to $20 if not more than $20 an hour so we know that $15 isn’t enough,” said Lori Johb, president of SFL.
The premier said there will be consultation with businesses and workers but a decision may have already been made.
NDP MLA Nicole Saurer said their government has been calling for an increase in minimum wage for a long time.
“It is something that has largely popular support. It would substantially improve the lives of the people of this province,” she said.
She said she also feels the timing of the premier’s announcement is interesting.
“I think it shows that the proposal our finance critic put forward today is an interesting one and one that has a lot of support and I think he’s nervous,” said Saurer.
NDP PROPOSES COST-OF-LIVING DIVIDEND
To address affordability in the province, NDP leader Ryan Meili and NDP finance critic Trent Wotherspoon proposed a Windfall Profits Surcharge of one per cent when industries reach massive profits.
This one per cent surcharge would allow the government to scrap the PST increase and rebate $125 million by way of cost-of-living dividends to every household in the province, according to a release.
The NDP proposed the one per cent surcharge to apply on WTI oil prices exceeding $90 (US) per barrel and/or potash prices exceeding $700 (CDN) per K20 tonne.
“A modest windfall profits surcharge will continue to ensure the success and profitability of our critically important energy and potash sectors while providing much-needed relief to Saskatchewan people and leaving a lasting legacy,” said Wotherspoon. “These resources belong to the people of Saskatchewan.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
BREAKING | Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. high court will overturn Roe v. Wade: Politico report
A draft opinion circulated among U.S. Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter.
Met Gala updates: Kim Kardashian dons US$5M Marilyn Monroe dress
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
More military aid to Ukraine 'best guarantee' of diplomatic safety: ambassador to Canada
Ukraine's ambassador-designate to Canada says the 'best' way to guarantee the safety of diplomats returning to their posts in Kyiv is to enhance military aid to the country.
Trudeau calls Russian foreign minister's Hitler comments 'ridiculous and unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is blasting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for recent comments about the country's goal to 'denazify' Ukraine and a claim that Adolf Hitler was Jewish.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border along St. Clair River
On Friday morning, Lambton OPP, with the help of the St. Clair Township Fire Department, used a bucket truck to retrieve a large drone from a tree located on the bank of the St. Clair River — attached was a bag containing 11 handguns.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Saskatoon
-
Proposed downtown Saskatoon grocery store clears first hurdle
The plan to bring a grocery store to downtown Saskatoon took a step forward on Monday.
-
Saskatoon police seize $13K in drug bust
A 42-year-old man faces drug charges after an investigation by Saskatoon police.
-
Saskatoon residents are using half the water they did in 1980 — but here's why the city says they should use even less
Saskatoon's per capita water consumption is just over half what it was in 1980 — but there is still a risk that the water treatment plant's capacity will need to be expanded sooner if the city doesn't cut water use, according to an administration report.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm quite in shock': Flood waters threatening Interlake properties
Manitoba's Interlake region is the latest to feel the effects of extreme weather, with many municipalities under local states of emergency as communities grapple with severe floodwaters.
-
'It's extreme': Winnipeg residents concerned about retention ponds flooding properties
After dealing with a pair of weekend storms that brought large amounts of precipitation to Winnipeg and Manitoba, some are now dealing with retention ponds flooding their properties.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after fatal hit-and-run in Transcona
A man has been charged with multiple offences including impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Transcona.
Calgary
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding starts
As farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting in dry, dusty ground.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. high court will overturn Roe v. Wade: Politico report
A draft opinion circulated among U.S. Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter.
-
Calgarians celebrating Eid hope it can be a provincial holiday some day soon
As Calgarians mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, there is hope that one day Eid al-Fitr could be an official day off from work or school.
Edmonton
-
'It's gonna be rowdy': Oilers players, fans pumped for first real playoff party since 2017
Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl has experienced it before, and he's happy to see a full-on playoff party again in Edmonton.
-
Red Deer hospital transferred 7 of 250 surgeries due to staffing issues: health minister
Alberta’s health minister says a handful of surgery patients had to be temporarily transferred out of a hospital on the weekend due to staffing issues.
-
'An urban oasis': Edmonton offers options for $42M Warehouse Park
Edmonton moved one step closer to the realization of a new $42 million "Central Park" Monday with the presentation of a significant style choice to residents.
Toronto
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Ontario Liberal leader says Ford was campaigning at announcement with Trudeau
Days before an anticipated provincial election call in Ontario, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is suggesting a joint announcement between Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is more of a campaign stop than an act of governing.
-
Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump Lightning in Game 1
Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday.
Ottawa
-
Biker protest cost up to $3M to police, sustainable solution needed: board chair
The 'Rolling Thunder' protest in the national capital over the weekend cost an estimated $2.5 to $3 million to police, says the chair of Ottawa's police services board.
-
Bob Chiarelli files nomination papers as Ottawa municipal election campaign begins
It’s the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can file their nomination papers to run in the 2022 municipal election.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city since Friday.
Vancouver
-
Crowded passport offices prompt offers from 'line-waiters' charging up to $800
As many British Columbians struggle to get their passports renewed at crowded Service Canada offices across the Lower Mainland, a number of "line waiters" have begun offering their services for hundreds of dollars.
-
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy increases risk of hospitalization, preterm birth: national study
Canada’s first national peer-reviewed study on COVID-19 in pregnancy has found becoming infected while expecting does increase the risk of requiring hospitalization or intensive care, and giving birth early.
-
Teen charged after 3 people attacked 'for no reason' on Vancouver seawall, police say
Vancouver police say a teen was arrested and charged in connection to three alleged attacks on Vancouver's seawall over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur lies in state, with national funeral planned at cathedral
Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is lying in state for a second day at the Bell Centre in Montreal, where he will stay until 3 p.m. Monday.
-
Downtown portion of Montreal's planned REM de l'Est project abandoned
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the REM de l'Est light rail line will be much different than original planned.
-
Polar bear experts say killing animal in Quebec was necessary, standard practice
Wildlife experts say it was necessary to shoot dead a polar bear that was found wandering on Quebec's Gaspe peninsula over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek men who may have witnessed arson at Victoria family's home
Victoria police are hoping to speak with two men who were near a family's home before it went up in flames last month.
-
Hairless goat born on Vancouver Island requires extra care, says fundraiser
An online fundraiser has been launched for a rare hairless baby goat that was born on Vancouver Island in April.
-
Nanaimo marks 135 years since B.C.'s deadliest mining disaster
The City of Nanaimo is preparing to mark 135 years since a pair of explosions killed 150 people in British Columbia's deadliest mining disaster.
Atlantic
-
Three young men face weapons charges after weekend shooting in Dartmouth
Three young men are facing weapons charges following a shooting that sent a man to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.
-
Frustration continues for families as inquiry into N.S. tragedy completes interim report
The joint provincial-federal commission examining Canada’s worst mass killing has completed its interim report as mandated, but its 171 pages contain little new information.
-
New report outlines how Halifax can help hundreds of its homeless
Halifax Regional Council is considering a staff report that recommends allowing people who don’t have a place to live to stay overnight in tents in city parks.
Northern Ontario
-
St. Joseph Scollard Hall students take part in Indigenous educational event
Grade 10 and 11 students at St. Joseph's Scollard Hall took part in an Indigenous educational event at the school Monday morning.
-
Empathy is the theme of mental health week
During Mental Health Week, officials are focusing on public education about empathy and the impact it can have on community mental health.
-
Racist gestures made at high school hockey games in Sudbury
Players on a Manitoulin Secondary School hockey team experienced two separate racist taunts recently made by both fans and players from MacDonald-Cartier school in Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
More support needed while region builds permanent shelter in Waterloo
With around 400 people in Waterloo Region living outdoors or in unstable housing, the region is extending its emergency shelter program until the end of June. But more help is needed while a permanent shelter is being built in Waterloo.
-
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.