Sask. government unveils new Indigenous consultation framework, FSIN rejects it
The Government of Saskatchewan has unveiled a new framework in the hopes of improving its consultation process with First Nations and Metis communities.
The revised 2023 First Nation And Metis Consultation Policy Framework (CPF) updates the current framework that has not been changed since 2010.
The CPF outlines the province’s legal duty to consult with Indigenous communities prior to making decisions that impact Treaty rights and traditional uses of land and resources.
“We are committed to continuous review of the CPF and its implementation,” said Don McMorris, Minister responsible for First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs.
The biggest changes target consultation timelines and consistency with pre-consultation assessments, McMorris said.
The province has simplified its assessment chart that helps determine when the consultation process is needed. Timelines will also change.
Government officials will now have six calendar days to begin consultation once it receives a completed application from a proponent. Under the 2010 CPF, that process could have taken weeks.
The new framework also gives Indigenous leaders and councils up to 30 days to meet, review and respond to consultation notification letters. Additional time can be added to complete consultation research.
“What I see is that the process itself from government’s perspective is going to be tighter but from the community’s perspective will be greater,” McMorris said.
Effective immediately, Crown land auction sales and leases will be paused for two years in order to give time to implement the new policy and hear any other concerns.
NDP MLA Betty Nippi-Albright said she has concerns with the policy changes, calling them “a revamp of the old, failed policy.”
Nippi-Albright said under the new policy, the Trespass Act is enforced and Indigenous people will no longer be able to access leased Crown land.
“This framework is still government driven and it’s not community driven so the government still decides when and if consultation is required,” she said.
Albright said the duty to consult needs to be enforced through government legislation, rather than a policy that only guides the process.
“The process itself needs to be created by the communities themselves, not the government. The government has an obligation to consult. How that happens is going to vary from nation to nation,” she said.
“We need legislation in this province because the Treaties continue to be breached by this government.”
The policy changes stem from concerns expressed through a consultation process that engaged both industries and communities, McMorris said.
According to the minister, 31 per cent of First Nations and 38 per cent of Metis locals offered feedback throughout the summer and fall of 2022.
“The feedback that we received from all engagement participants aligned with our objectives to advance reconciliation, drive economic activity for the benefit of all Saskatchewan residents and foster meaningful and productive relationships between First Nations and Metis communities, government and proponents,” McMorris said.
Five key themes emerged from the engagement process:
- Preserve land to practice Treaty rights
- Build strong relationships
- Improve transparency and communications throughout the CPF process
- Improve policy, process and implementation of the CPF
- Build greater capacity
The current consultation policy will remain in place until the new CPF comes into effect in January 2024.
FSIN REJECTS REVISED FRAMEWORK
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) rejects the government’s revised framework.
FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said he only found out about the changes through a phone call with McMorris on Thursday.
Cameron was told that the ministry sent letters to the FSIN asking for the group to be involved with the engagement process. The Chief said he never received those letters.
“That is disrespectful when they come up with an announcement and they phone the day prior,” Cameron told CTV News.
“Their way fails. It’s not led by First Nations and it will continue to fail as long as they continue to exclude First Nations.”
In February 2023, the Chiefs in Saskatchewan adopted a resolution directing the FSIN not provide comments to the province regarding the CPF review and further rejected any revised CPF that would put be forward by the government, according to an FSIN press release.
“We’re of the opinion it [the CPF] doesn’t apply to us. Our treaties trump provincial law and that’s it,” Cameron said.
Cameron said the FSIN will look at its options to fight the CPF.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
What fans need to know about ticket flipping for Taylor Swift’s Toronto leg of tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets are now on sale for Toronto fans, and some ticket resellers have already listed tickets for purchase as fans grapple for a chance to see the singer perform.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Canada's record-breaking wildfire season not losing momentum soon: federal officials
As Canada's worst wildfire season on record continues to play out, officials say they expect above-average fire activity to persist throughout August and into September in large swaths of Northern and Western Canada.
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
July sees unprecedented spike in average Canadian rental unit asking prices: report
The average asking price for a rental unit in Canada yet reached another record of $2,078 in July, according to Rentals.ca.
Six Nations leaders say Robbie Robertson gave cultural centre invaluable support
A gesture by late musician Robbie Robertson has drawn attention to a Six Nations community's cultural restoration project and local leaders anticipate it will have a lasting positive impact.
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm disease
The City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.
-
Here's why Warman city council changed the language for parking signage
First term city councillor Tracy Johnson is making an impact in her community.
-
Sask. premier says he hears 'message' in byelection upsets
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is "somewhat disappointed" following a pair of byelection upsets Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
Only a pair of Liquor Marts will be open in the province this weekend
All but two Liquor Marts across the province will be closed this weekend.
-
'Elections have power': Calls for landfill search grow as Manitoba election looms
The calls to search the Prairie Green Landfill and bring home the remains of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris have reached the campaign trail.
-
Rural Manitoba liquor stores running low on stock as strike continues
A liquor store owner in rural Manitoba says her stock is starting to dwindle amid the closure of Liquor Marts across the province amid an ongoing labour dispute.
Calgary
-
From patios to puppy watch: How a small business found unexpected team-building
Forget corporate retreats, staff behind a Calgary company have built strong bonds after taking in a dog they didn’t know was days away from delivering 10 puppies.
-
Cyber attack exposes banking information of thousands of Albertans
Records of more than 1.4 million Albertans were the target of a cyber attack on a government service provider last month, the Alberta Dental Services Corporation said this week.
-
Brooks Bandits heading to Sweden to take on Europe’s best
For the first time ever, the Brooks Bandits the Brooks Bandits will be taking part in the U20 Super Challenge hosted by Farjestad BK in Karlstad, Sweden.
Edmonton
-
Missing Edmonton man was murdered: police
The search for a missing Edmonton man has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
-
Edmonton Folk Festival-goers navigate transportation challenges, testing set to resume on new LRT line
The hills at Gallagher Park are full for the second night of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival as one of the city's most popular festivals rolls on.
Toronto
-
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
-
Man seriously injured after being shot in city's Rockcliffe-Smythe area
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Toronto’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood.
-
Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo on track to resume full O-Train service on Monday
OC Transpo says it's on track to resume full light-rail transit service on Monday, 28 days after the system was shut down due to an axle-bearing issue on one train.
-
Ottawa cleans up after heavy rain floods roads, properties
The city of Ottawa is cleaning up, and drying out, after heavy rain flooded roads, parking lots, parks and properties with up to three feet of water.
-
Ottawa Catholic school teacher charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa Catholic school teacher is facing sexual assault charges following allegations involving one of her high school students.
Vancouver
-
'The culture is aloha': Metro Vancouver businesses support Maui relief efforts
In response to the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, local businesses are stepping up to support relief efforts.
-
Why some B.C. nurses are leaving hospitals, opting to work in other clinics and practices
A growing number of B.C. nurses are leaving traditional hospitals, in favour of medi spas, cosmetic clinics and other private medical practices.
-
B.C. farm that cares for rescued horses in battle with government
The owners of a Fraser Valley farm that takes in rescue horses and runs programs to help kids, say their operation is in jeopardy because of a battle with the government.
Montreal
-
'Very nervous': Quebec mother in Maui with toddler shares close call with deadly wildfire
A Quebec woman says she feels lucky after a wildfire raced dangerously close to her home in Maui, where she is staying with her three-year-old son.
-
19-year-olds arrested in man's alleged kidnapping accused of sexual assault, threats
The man hospitalized following a dramatic encounter with Montreal police on Wednesday was allegedly kidnapped, physically abused, and sexually assaulted in the hours preceding his rescue. A list obtained from the Crown prosecutor's office details the accusations against his alleged aggressors, a man and woman both 19 years old.
-
'An atomic bomb for local news': Metro Media shuts down all publications
Metro Media, which publishes nearly 20 local newspapers in the Montreal and Quebec City regions, is ceasing operations.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced to community service, $1,200 fine for crash that killed Vancouver Island teacher
A 21-year-old college student has been fined $1,200 and ordered to complete 25 hours of community service after the vehicle he was driving veered into oncoming traffic and killed a 29-year-old teacher in a head-on crash near Courtenay.
-
Alcohol suspected in crash that killed 24-year-old near Port Hardy
A 24-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on northern Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
-
Nanaimo hiring 'unprecedented' 40 new firefighters over next 2 years
The City of Nanaimo is hiring 40 new firefighters over the next two years, including 21 this year, to help tackle a significant increase in calls.
Atlantic
-
High diesel prices impacting costs across the Maritimes
The price for diesel was the highest on Prince Edward Island Friday morning and also over two in New Brunswick, but that rise for gas and diesel will come with additional costs.
-
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help reverse some of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Fire services review working to improve response times and coverage
Fredericton Fire Services wants to improve on their response times after a recent review showed they're working at the same standard set almost 40 years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Many Timmins police officers have signed up for retention bonuses: $1.8M worth
The chair of the Timmins Police Services Board said recruitment and retention efforts have never been better.
-
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
-
Two Timmins teens charged assault, break and enter
Timmins police say two youths have been charged in connection to an attack on a 15-year-old Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
-
Which reward programs will save you the most on gas?
Gas prices have reached a nine-month high in much of southern Ontario, including in Waterloo region, hovering at around 1.72 cents a litre on Friday.
-
17 drug poisonings, 4 suspected drug-related deaths in 2 weeks: WDGPH
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is issuing a warning to the public after 17 drug poisonings in the region in the last two weeks.