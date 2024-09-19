REGINA
    • Sask. harvest 74% complete, according to crop report

    Saskatchewan’s harvest is 74 per cent complete, compared to 61 per cent last week, according to the latest crop report from the province.

    While some recent rainfall paused harvest for some producers, others in dry areas welcomed it, noting improved moisture conditions.

    The southwest region of the province has 95 per cent of crops harvested, the southeast region has 77 per cent of crops harvested, the east-central, west-central, and northwest regions all have 63 per cent of crops harvested. Fifty-eight per cent of harvest is complete in the northeast.

    Field pea crops, winter wheat, as well as the triticale harvests are complete. Lentil, rye and chickpeas are close to being complete.

    Concerning oilseeds, the mustard harvest is close to its final stages – while 47 per cent of canola crops seeded are in the bin.

    Of the spring-seeded cereals, 93 per cent of durum acres, 88 per cent of barley, 81 per cent of spring wheat, 73 per cent of oats, and 49 per cent of canary seed have been harvested.

    Soybeans are only 25 per cent harvested and 33 per cent of flax is harvested.

    Pasture conditions around the province vary, due to amount of rainfall during the growing season, according to the report. The northeast is reporting the best conditions and the southwest is reporting poor conditions. Provincially, only one per cent of pastures are reportedly in “excellent” condition.

    Grasshopper activity, wind and waterfowl caused some crop damage this week. The next step for producers will be post-harvest weed control, storing grain, and hauling bales.

    For the full crop report, click here

