Sask. harvest far ahead of 5, 10 year averages with 82% complete

Producers made the most of yet another dry week in Saskatchewan as the province is reporting 82 per cent of this year’s harvest is now complete.

In its report for Sept. 12 to Sept.18, the province said current progress is substantially more than both the five and ten year averages for Saskatchewan (64 per cent and 62 per cent respectively).

Harvest is furthest along in the province’s southwest with 97 per cent of the crop off. Only flax acres remain in the region.

West central Saskatchewan is also far along with 92 per cent recorded. This is followed by the southeast at 79 per cent, northeast at 75 per cent and finally the east central region at 66 per cent.

Oilseed crops were the main focus of this week, according to the province. Canola is now 65 per cent harvested across Saskatchewan, an increase of 23 per cent from the week previous.

Mustard is nearly finished with 97 per cent, while soybeans and flax were recorded at 47 per cent and 39 per cent.

Producers have progressed rapidly with the oat harvest, with 79 per cent off the field.

Duram is 94 per cent complete, while barley, spring wheat and chickpeas follow behind at 92 per cent, 88 per cent and 87 per cent complete.

Fall cereals, canary seed, peas and lentils are officially done for the year.

The most rain in the province was recorded in Stoughton with 10 millimetres.

Lack of rain has led to more of a decrease in topsoil moisture. A total of 25 per cent of cropland has adequate topsoil moisture, 49 per cent is short and 26 per cent is very short, according to the province.

Pasture conditions remain relatively unchanged with 12 per cent of pastures in good condition, 31 per cent being fair, 35 per cent being poor and 22 per cent being very poor.

Crop damage continues with drought conditions and grasshoppers.

The week also included light frosts, wind and wildlife.