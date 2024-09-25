REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. Highway Hotline to have new road condition terminology

    The Highway Hotline showing multiple highways surrounding Regina and Moose Jaw closed on Jan. 18, 2022 due to adverse weather. (Highway Hotline/Government of Saskatchewan) The Highway Hotline showing multiple highways surrounding Regina and Moose Jaw closed on Jan. 18, 2022 due to adverse weather. (Highway Hotline/Government of Saskatchewan)
    Share

    Highway conditions will have different descriptions on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

    In a news release, the province says the new terminology is more concise and will help drivers make better decisions when it comes to winter travel.

    “The updated language is also more consistent with neighbouring provinces, which will make using the Hotline easier for people traveling across western Canada,” the release said.

    The new conditions include:

    • Bare - Road appears black, means all wheels of a passenger vehicle are on a bare surface.
    • Partly Covered - Road appears yellow, means two wheels of a passenger vehicle are on a snow or ice-covered surface.
    • Covered - Road appears pink, means all wheels of the vehicle are on snow or ice.
    • Travel Not Recommended - Road appears blue, means that visibility is less than 250 metres and could become impassable.
    • Closed - Road appears red, means the highway is impassable.

    According to the province, the colour white is being removed because it does not show up on the Highway Hotlines digital maps.

    Instead maps will indicate poor visibility using a dotted line, the province said.

    Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline has been used by drivers for more than 50 years.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor

      A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.

    • 'Serious injuries' reported after Huron County crash

      OPP are investigating a crash that has sent the driver of a truck to hospital with serious injuries. Just before 5 a.m., police reported Donnybrook Line in Lucknow closed between Bruce Road 86 and Zion Road following the crash.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News