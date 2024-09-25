Sask. Highway Hotline to have new road condition terminology

Highway conditions will have different descriptions on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

In a news release, the province says the new terminology is more concise and will help drivers make better decisions when it comes to winter travel.

“The updated language is also more consistent with neighbouring provinces, which will make using the Hotline easier for people traveling across western Canada,” the release said.

The new conditions include:

Bare - Road appears black, means all wheels of a passenger vehicle are on a bare surface.

Partly Covered - Road appears yellow, means two wheels of a passenger vehicle are on a snow or ice-covered surface.

Covered - Road appears pink, means all wheels of the vehicle are on snow or ice.

Travel Not Recommended - Road appears blue, means that visibility is less than 250 metres and could become impassable.

Closed - Road appears red, means the highway is impassable.

According to the province, the colour white is being removed because it does not show up on the Highway Hotlines digital maps.

Instead maps will indicate poor visibility using a dotted line, the province said.

Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline has been used by drivers for more than 50 years.