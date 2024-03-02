Sask. Housing Corporation and Lung Sask. testing radon levels in units

The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and Lung Saskatchewan are teaming up to test radon levels in all of its properties over the next 10 years.

In the first three years, testing will start with the largest housing authorities and will then expand to more locations in 2028, according to a release from the province.

Radon is found in every building and Saskatchewan has some of the highest radon levels in Canada, according to Health Canada.

If radon levels are found to be above Health Canada’s recommended threshold, then the SHC will work with local housing authorities to reduce levels.

The odourless, tasteless gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.

Jennifer May, health promotion and government relations vice president said it is critical to test for radon in homes.

“Radon is a radioactive gas that comes from the natural breakdown of uranium, and all homes in our province will have some level of it. The question is, how much? You can't see, taste, or smell radon gas. The only way to know how much radon is in your home, is to test for it,” she said in the release.

The first round of testing begins this month.