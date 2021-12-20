Sask. identifies new 55 Omicron infections, 59 more cases

Saskatchewan is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 55 more cases of the Omicron variant identified.

Saskatchewan’s cases of the Omicron variant increased to 65 in total, from 10 on Sunday. According to the province, there are 10 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant and 55 probable cases deteched via screening.

Of Monday’s new cases, 27 were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and 31 were fully vaccinated.

There are 565 active cases of COVID-19, with 70 more recoveries reported.

There are 102 Saskatchewan residents being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 32 in ICU. Of the hospitalized patients, 63 were not fully vaccinated.

New cases are located in the North West (one), North Central (two), Saskatoon (25), Central West (one), Central East (eight), Regina (16), South West (one), South Central (one) and South East (four).

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 59, or 4.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

Health care workers have administered 1,786,599 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,223 from Sunday.