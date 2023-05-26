Sask. Indigenous construction company claims it was barred from hiring employees from First Nations communities
A First Nations controlled construction company in Saskatchewan says it’s having trouble with its union after learning it can not hire employees directly from First Nations.
KDM Contractors’ employees recently unionized and say that they were barred from hiring directly from First Nations communities after that.
“Our preferred route is to continue to get labour from the First Nations, not from the union hall,” Reginald Bellerose from KDM Contractors said.
KDM employs about 80 people who work primarily on potash projects. Half are First Nations, people.
“We are actually in legal action against the unions right now to prevent them from bringing a collective bargaining agreement to our company. Our agreement is between us and the First Nations. That’s where we want to keep it,” Bellerose said.
The Saskatchewan Building Trades Council represents construction trades unions. It said a group of KDM workers made the first approach to unionize.
“And they saw that they were being treated unfairly and so that’s why they reached out and upon certification, they immediately got a raise, pension and benefits,” Dion Malakoff from Saskatchewan Building Trades Council said.
The Building Trades say KDM’S objective of hiring from First Nations first can be accommodated.
“And they are worked into the project labour agreement along with local hire provisions around the job site along with 100 percent name hire on the individuals that they would want,” Malakoff said.
The unions said they would like to discuss the company’s First Nations hiring objectives, but that talks have never taken place. Instead, all matters are currently before the Labour Relations Board.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Competition Bureau recommends changing THC limits for edibles, easing pot packaging
Canada's competition watchdog is putting its weight behind some longtime cannabis industry asks including easing restrictions on cannabis packaging and adjusting limits on how much of pot's psychoactive component can be in edible products.
Florida man pleads not guilty after Canada-U.S. human smuggling tragedy in Manitoba
A Florida man has pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges after the frozen bodies of a family of four migrants were found near the Canada-U.S. border last year.
Alberta wildfires: Fire bans downgraded to restrictions amid improving situation, but province preparing for long haul
The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: If you're hyper-partisan, you may not want to read this column
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi explains in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca why he's lending his vote to Rachel Notley and the NDP this time.
What a Canadian digital currency could look like: Expert on arguments for and against it
A Canadian digital currency, effectively a virtual version of cash, could bring a number of benefits for the country, as well as potential issues that governments and citizens need to watch for, one expert says.
Hugh Grant's lawsuit alleging illegal snooping by The Sun tabloid cleared for trial
A London court on Friday rejected an attempt by the publisher of The Sun tabloid to throw out a lawsuit by actor Hugh Grant alleging that journalists and investigators it hired illegally snooped on him.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators accused of bigotry over email circulated online
The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) division is facing accusations of bigotry after a screenshot of an email purported to be from the superintendent circulated widely online Thursday.
-
'There's somebody in the house': Saskatoon woman warns others after home invasion
A woman who lives in the city's Fairhaven neighbourhood says she had a harrowing experience after finding an intruder in her home Friday afternoon.
-
Winnipeg
-
Florida man pleads not guilty after Canada-U.S. human smuggling tragedy in Manitoba
A Florida man has pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges after the frozen bodies of a family of four migrants were found near the Canada-U.S. border last year.
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
-
Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Winnipeg
Jerry Seinfeld will be making his way to Winnipeg this September.
Calgary
-
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
-
Pilot lands without landing gear at Calgary-area airport
The pilot of a small plane at the Springbank Airport made an unusual – if not harrowing – landing on Thursday.
-
opinion
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: If you're hyper-partisan, you may not want to read this column
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi explains in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca why he's lending his vote to Rachel Notley and the NDP this time.
Edmonton
-
Multiple clients accuse Cold Lake tattoo artist of sexual assault
A Cold Lake tattoo artist is accused of sexually assaulting several clients during their appointments.
-
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
-
Smith, Notley hope to sway a few more voters with Alberta election days away
Alberta's main election rivals are staying busy in the final days of the campaign.
Toronto
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 9 Brampton schools placed under hold-and-secure orders after reports of shooting
A total of nine schools have been placed under hold-and-secure orders amid reports of a youth suffering from a possible gunshot wound in a Brampton neighbourhood, police say.
-
$200K in cash found under Ontario man's bed seized by authorities
An Ontario judge allowed authorities to seize about $200,000 found underneath a Mississauga man’s bed, saying even though it’s possible he distrusted banks after growing up in communist Czechoslovakia, the evidence in the case says it’s more likely the money came from an illegal gambling den.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Pembroke, Ont. homicide victims identified as Toronto-area teens
The victims of a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont. last weekend have been identified as 16-year-olds from the Greater Toronto Area, police said Friday.
-
What you need to know about road closures and traffic in Ottawa this weekend
Ottawa motorists will want to pack their patience for the drive around the capital this weekend, with several road closures in effect for construction projects and events.
-
Driver strikes three cyclists in Chelsea, Que., one seriously injured
One cyclist was seriously injured after a crash involving a car and three cyclists in Chelsea, Que. Thursday evening.
Vancouver
-
Missing for 10 weeks: Vancouver police ask public to help search for 32-year-old Max Renger
After searching for more than two months, Vancouver police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 32-year-old man.
-
Former pro hockey player who struggled with addiction returns to Vancouver’s DTES to give back
From scoring goals in front of thousands of cheering fans in the Western Hockey League to sleeping on the streets in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. This is the story of Brady Leavold.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Province announces plans for new cancer centre in Nanaimo
The British Columbia government says central Vancouver Island residents are one step closer to having cancer treatment options available locally after a concept plan was approved for a new cancer centre in Nanaimo.
Montreal
-
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
-
Man in his 80s hospitalized after major fire at Montreal heritage building
The fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal is still burning Friday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a special bulletin on poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke. One person, a man in his 80s, was sent to hospital.
-
30,000 unqualified teachers in Quebec, unions worried but not surprised
The two teachers' union federations say they are concerned that 30,000 unqualified teachers were teaching in Quebec schools in 2020-2021, as the Auditor General Guylaine Leclerc reported on Thursday –but they are hardly surprised.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Province announces plans for new cancer centre in Nanaimo
The British Columbia government says central Vancouver Island residents are one step closer to having cancer treatment options available locally after a concept plan was approved for a new cancer centre in Nanaimo.
-
'So disappointed': RCMP investigate arson at Duncan playground
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking witnesses and videos of a fire that destroyed a popular children's playground in Duncan.
-
'Super exciting': Vancouver Island distilleries, wineries and breweries win international awards
Vancouver Island breweries, wineries and distilleries have been cleaning up on the world stage.
Atlantic
-
French immersion changes in N.B. town frustrate mayor, families
The mayor of Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., says local changes to French immersion this fall will hurt students and the community.
-
Car crash kills teen, injures 2 along Cape Breton highway
A teen is dead and two others are injured after a car crash in Cape Breton Thursday afternoon.
-
N.S. missing person case added to rewards program
Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice has added a Cape Breton missing person case to its rewards program, offering $150,000 for information about Michael Gerald Steele’s disappearance.
Northern Ontario
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
Man in critical condition after falling in Ramsey Lake
Sudbury police say officers and paramedics are at the scene of a near drowning on Ramsey Lake near Bell Park on Friday.
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge woman reaches the top of Mount Everest
A Cambridge woman is climbing Mount Everest, as her husband is back home cheering her on.
-
Former RIM employees gather for 'BlackBerry' screening in Waterloo
A new movie about the tech firm that put Waterloo region on the map had a special hometown screening Thursday night.
-
Waterloo retiree 'shaking and crying' after winning $300,000
A Waterloo grandmother says her recent $300,000 scratch ticket win still “doesn’t feel real.”