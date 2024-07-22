Sask. judge dismisses challenge of Regina’s new ward boundaries

A Court of King’s Bench judge has dismissed a challenge of Regina’s new ward boundaries.

The injection, filed by advocacy groups Engaged Neighbours United for Fairness (ENUF) and Regina Advocacy Association Inc. (RAAI) sought to revert the wards to its previous drawing.

Justice Richard Elsen threw out the case entirely in a decision released Monday afternoon.

“I find no merit in any aspect of this application,” he wrote in his decision.

In June, advocate lawyer Jaime Carlson argued in court the city did not comply with The Cities Act in regards to a report by the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) to change the boundaries.

“They’re arguing the decision is unreasonable,” advocate lawyer Jaime Carlson told reporters June 21. “It failed to consider the aspects of feedback required under the legislation.”

Following the 2020 civic election, the City of Regina commissioned the SMB to review its ward boundaries.

That review found some wards exceeded the maximum population variance of 10 per cent.

To fix the problem, the SMB wrote new boundaries.

The biggest change splits the Cathedral and North Central Neighbourhoods, both previously in Ward 3, into two separate wards.

The advocacy groups believe the new boundaries create less representation in the city’s core neighbourhoods.

“A lot of citizens provided feedback to the [SMB] commission,” Carlson said at the time. “But when the report came out, they didn’t see their issues reflected in it at all.”

Regina City Council heard a presentation from the SMB regarding the new boundaries at a meeting in April 2023.

At the time, the report was received through the clerk’s office, but councillors voted to deny filing into the meeting.

This meant that the topic was not debated and no delegates spoke on the issue.

In court, the city challenged the standing of the organization filing the application as well as the timing between when the SMB report was released and the filing of the injunction.

“The challenge of the commission’s decision is not supported by the governing standard of review principals that apply,” Justice Elsen’s decision went on to say. “I find no basis in fact or law to support the challenge.”

“Given my conclusion the application must be dismissed on its merits, and mindful of the coming municipal elections … it is conceivable standing and delay issues could factor,” he added.

Regina’s next civic election is slated for November.