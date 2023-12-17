REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. junior hockey team mourns death of Moose Jaw player

    The Nipawin Hawks posted a condolences letter on X Sunday afternoon, announcing the passing of former player Brady Grasdal.

    The Nipawin Hawks took to social media Sunday to announce the tragic death of former player Brady Grasdal.

    “Once a hawk, always a hawk,” the team’s post to X read.

    “The Nipawin Jr ‘A’ Hawks family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Brady Grasdal who’s [life] tragically ended too soon.”

    Grasdal had served with the Hawks as a defenceman during the 2022-23 season — playing eight games with the team.

    Prior to his time in Nipawin, the 21-year-old from Moose Jaw played for the Portage Terriers in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) from 2019 to 2021.

    Grasdal was also involved with an array of AA and AAA teams — beginning with his hometown Moose Jaw Warriors U15 AA squad in 2015.

    “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and many teammates at this time,” the Hawks’ post read.

    “May you rest in peace Brady.”

