Sask. Library Association selects novel for 'One Book One Province' Award

The Saskatchewan Library Association selected a book for their One Book One Province award.

Michelle Good’s book Five Little Indians, deals with the history of residential schools.

Good’s mother was a residential school survivor from the Red Pheasant Cree Nation. Good wrote the book after years of frustration and outrage over Canadian’s ignorance about the residential school system.

She appreciates the many awards the book has received but only because the recognition elevates the profile of the book, meaning more people will read it.

“What I hope the book does is to inspire people to reconsider what they think they know about Canadian history….about Residential Schools, about inter-generational trauma. There’s nothing more enriching than to realize you’re wrong. And to then embark on coming to a deeper more accurate understanding.”

There are almost a quarter million copies of the book in print. The Saskatchewan Library Association will take Michelle Good on tour in March to six communities around the province.