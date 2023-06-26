Sask. man accused of running over woman twice in Regina appears in court

A 54-year-old Regina man accused of stabbing a woman and running her over twice with a vehicle, made his first appearance before a judge Monday.

Tony Hudson appeared in Regina provincial court Monday morning by phone. According to the judge, Hudson attempted to kill a man and a woman with his vehicle over the weekend.

He faces two counts of attempted murder, along with several other charges.

Hudson will remain in custody for the time being. He has asked the court for legal aid.

His next appearance has been scheduled for Thursday, June 29.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) originally responded to the Victoria Avenue, St. John Street area early Saturday morning for a report of a woman lying in the street.

The victim had apparently been stabbed, according to RPS.

A pair of officers found Hudson sitting in a nearby truck. When police approached, Hudson reversed the truck and ran over the victim while also trying to hit a bystander.

At that point, police ordered him to stop.

According to police, Hudson sped toward the two officers, running over the victim a second time.

Both officers drew their weapons and fired at the truck in an attempt to stop it.

No one was harmed by the shots fired, and Hudson was able to drive off.

He was followed by RPS and eventually arrested in a rural area northeast of the city.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two review boards will investigate the officer’s use of firearms and the pursuit of Hudson outside Regina.

“So anytime an officer discharges their firearm or anytime there is a pursuit of a vehicle, we have a process internally and there is a process externally that reviews the use of force and that pursuit,” RPS spokesperson Lindsey Hoemsen told CTV News.

The reviews will be monitored by the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team.