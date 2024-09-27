REGINA
    • Sask. man dies in Highway 1 collision just east of Regina

    A man from Weyburn, Sask. died following a collision on Highway 1 just east of Regina on Friday morning.

    White Butte RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision around 8:30 a.m., according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

    An eastbound SUV and eastbound semi collided, RCMP said. A woman driving the SUV and a male passenger were the two occupants of the SUV. The 68-year-old man died and the woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

    A man driving the semi reported no physical injuries.

    Eastbound lanes of Highway 1 were reduced but have since been reopened.

    White Butte RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist are investigating the collision.

    RCMP noted that five people were issued tickets for using a cell phone while driving past the collision scene. Drivers were reminded that those actions put first responders at risk.

