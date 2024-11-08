REGINA
    • Sask. man facing child pornography charges following investigation

    A 44-year-old Grand Coulee, Sask. man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

    In September, the ICE Unit began an online investigation relating to child pornography, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

    On Nov. 7, they executed a search warrant at a home in Grand Coulee, located about 16 kilometres west of Regina. Officers examined and seized several electronic devices at the home.

    Daniel R.C. Grose was charged the same day with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making child pornography available.

    He appeared in court on Nov. 7 and has been released on several conditions, police said. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 16 in Regina Provincial Court.

    The ICE Unit is made up of investigators from the RCMP, SPS, Regina Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service.

