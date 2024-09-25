Sask. man facing over 11 years in jail for shooting at Moose Jaw Police in 2022

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced over 11 years in prison for a firearm related incident with Moose Jaw Police in 2022.

On Oct. 22 of that year, officers were preparing to execute a search warrant at a residence on the 800 block of 4th Avenue Northwest when they saw a man jumping out of a window, according to a news release from the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).

The man, Jirard Stacey Saddleback, fled when confronted by police. He pulled out a firearm while being pursued then fired a round in the direction of police.

Officers heard multiple gunshots within a block of their location while conducting a search of the man’s residence. Police surrounded the area and then heard another gunshot on the 300 block of Ross Street West.

Officers negotiated with Saddleback, who was then arrested. Police later found and seized 848 grams of methamphetamine and $6,620 in cash that Saddleback was carrying.

Saddleback pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm with the intent to resist arrest, assaulting a police officer by threatening with a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without a license, breach of a firearms prohibition order, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

On Wednesday, Saddleback received his sentencing at the Court of King’s Bench in Moose Jaw for the incident on Oct. 21, 2022.

He was sentenced to 11 and a half years in a federal prison but was accredited 1,004 days of time served on remand.

A judge also imposed a mandatory DNA order and a lifetime firearm ban.