Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent

WARNING: The following story contains details that readers may find disturbing.

A 32-year-old Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after the U.S Department of Justice says he unknowingly provided videos of toddlers and prepubescent boys being raped by adult men to an FBI agent.

According to the U.S Department of Justice and the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, 32-year-old Matthew Norman Ballek from Saskatchewan contacted an undercover agent thinking he was communicating with a pedophile and expressed an interest in child pornography in January 2024.

Ballek then sent an FBI agent three video files that depicted adult men raping toddler and prepubescent boys before he was arrested in the District of Columbia on Feb. 7, 2024, a news release said.

The agent was said to be monitoring an online dating app that law enforcement said it learned was sometimes used by people who have a sexual interest in children.

According to the release, the FBI also seized Ballek’s phone which it said contained 10 videos and at least 21 pictures of child pornography.

The release says Ballek has remained in custody in the U.S. since his arrest.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the release said.

“In addition, Ballek must pay mandatory restitution of at least $3,000 to any identified victim. The statutory sentences for federal offenses are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only. Any sentence will be determined by the Court based on the advisory Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” the release said.

Ballek will also be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to possible deportation from the United States, the release said.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not say where in Saskatchewan Ballek was originally from, but reports say he has ties to Outlook.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 21, 2025.