Sask. man steals tractor, is caught after listing it for sale online, RCMP say

A man inadvertently led to his own arrest after listing some ill gotten gains for sale on social media, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

On. Nov. 10, Sask. RCMP received a report that a tractor had been stolen from a property in the RM of Moose Jaw, according to a news release.

An investigation led RCMP to find the stolen tractor on a buy/sell service on a social media site.

A search warrant was executed on a property located on Athabasca Street East in Moose Jaw – where police discovered the stolen machinery.

It was returned to its rightful owner.

A 24-year-old man was charged in relation to the investigation. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Moose Jaw on Jan. 3, 2024.