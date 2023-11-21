REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. man steals tractor, is caught after listing it for sale online, RCMP say

    Farm equipment ads can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Farm equipment ads can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    A man inadvertently led to his own arrest after listing some ill gotten gains for sale on social media, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

    On. Nov. 10, Sask. RCMP received a report that a tractor had been stolen from a property in the RM of Moose Jaw, according to a news release.

    An investigation led RCMP to find the stolen tractor on a buy/sell service on a social media site.

    A search warrant was executed on a property located on Athabasca Street East in Moose Jaw – where police discovered the stolen machinery.

    It was returned to its rightful owner.

    A 24-year-old man was charged in relation to the investigation. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Moose Jaw on Jan. 3, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Major Mafia trial results in combined 2,100 years in prison

    An Italian tribunal on Monday convicted 207 people and sentenced them to a combined 2,100 years in prison on charges related to their membership in Italy's 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, one of the world's most powerful, extensive and wealthy drug-trafficking groups.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News